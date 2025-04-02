Construction to begin on new parking lot for popular Spokane trail

The Little Spokane River snakes below a granite outcropping from the overlook spur off the Knothead Trail in Riverside State Park. (Rich Landers/The Spokesman-Review)

A new trailhead and parking lot are coming for one of Spokane’s most popular trails.

Washington State Parks announced Wednesday that crews would begin work next week on a new trailhead and parking lot for the Knothead Loop Trail in northwest Spokane.

The trail, which is part of Riverside State Park, goes through the Little Spokane River Natural Area near Nine Mile Falls and is accessed at the Indian Painted Rocks trailhead off Rutter Parkway.

That parking lot is also a popular takeout spot for kayakers on the Little Spokane River, which means it gets crowded in the summertime. Once the lot is full, people start parking on the side of the road.

Rex Schultz, a Washington State Parks spokesperson, said they think the new lot will “alleviate a lot of that pressure.”

The new parking lot will be about 300 yards north of the Painted Rocks parking lot along Rutter Parkway. It will be gravel and will have 38 parking spots, two ADA-accessible parking spaces, a new vault toilet and a new informational kiosk. Parking lot gates will be added, and those will be locked overnight.

Trail access for both the Knothead loop and the Little Spokane River trail will be available.

Work is expected to begin Monday and wrap up in July, according to a news release.

A 750-foot section of the Knothead trail will be closed periodically during the project. Otherwise, the trail will be open.

Some delays should be expected on Rutter Parkway also, according to the release.