Myanmar earthquake death toll nears 3,000 as hopes for survivors fade

German Press Agency

BANGKOK – The dath toll from Myanmar’s powerful earthquake has risen to 2,886, according to the ruling military junta, with more than 4,600 people injured and around 370 still missing after five days.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said Wednesday that hopes of finding more survivors under the rubble were dwindling.

Despite the grim outlook, there continues to be unlikely rescues.

A 26-year-old man was found alive in the ruins of a hotel in the capital Naypyidaw, with Turkish rescue teams reportedly involved in his recovery. On Tuesday, a woman had been pulled from the debris after more than 90 hours.

Aid organizations warn that the true number of missing people may be far higher than official figures suggest.

Doctors Without Borders said ongoing conflict, communication failures and access restrictions are making it difficult to assess the full scale of the disaster and medical needs, especially in remote areas.

The 7.7-magnitude quake rocked Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay, as well as the Sagaing region and Naypyidaw, on Friday.

Tremors were felt as far away as Bangkok, over 1,000 kilometers away.