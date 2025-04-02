The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Myanmar earthquake death toll nears 3,000 as hopes for survivors fade

People bathe in the Irrawaddy River in front of the collapsed Ava Bridge, also known as the Inwa Bridge, in Sagaing on April 2, 2025, as residential areas remain without electricity or running water five days after a major earthquake struck central Myanmar. The shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28 flattened buildings across Myanmar, killing more than 2,700 people and making thousands more homeless. (Sai Aung Main/AFP/Getty Images/TNS) (Sai Aung Main/Getty Images North America/TNS)
German Press Agency

BANGKOK – The dath toll from Myanmar’s powerful earthquake has risen to 2,886, according to the ruling military junta, with more than 4,600 people injured and around 370 still missing after five days.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said Wednesday that hopes of finding more survivors under the rubble were dwindling.

Despite the grim outlook, there continues to be unlikely rescues.

A 26-year-old man was found alive in the ruins of a hotel in the capital Naypyidaw, with Turkish rescue teams reportedly involved in his recovery. On Tuesday, a woman had been pulled from the debris after more than 90 hours.

Aid organizations warn that the true number of missing people may be far higher than official figures suggest.

Doctors Without Borders said ongoing conflict, communication failures and access restrictions are making it difficult to assess the full scale of the disaster and medical needs, especially in remote areas.

The 7.7-magnitude quake rocked Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay, as well as the Sagaing region and Naypyidaw, on Friday.

Tremors were felt as far away as Bangkok, over 1,000 kilometers away.