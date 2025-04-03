Pink Martini back with the Spokane Symphony

From staff reports

Pink Martini will return to Spokane as they celebrate 30 years with two performances at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox.

The Portland-based band was originally founded after pianist Thomas Lauderdale wanted a different sound than the usual music that came out of local political fundraising events.

As the band began exploring different sounds, ranging from classical and jazz to pop, Lauderdale contacted fellow Harvard University alumna China Forbes to sing with the group of musicians.

For decades, the self-described “little orchestra” has explored an absolute plethora of world music in more than two dozen languages. Each show features many different genres and cultural sounds.

The music of Pink Martini has been featured in shows like “The Sopranos,” “Better Call Saul,” “Sherlock,” “Parks and Recreation” and more.

Pink Martini will play with the Spokane Symphony for Pops 5 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, starting at $61, can be purchased through the Fox Theater website.