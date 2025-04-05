Gonzaga’s Mark Few misses out on Naismith Hall of Fame as first-time finalist

Mark Few will have to wait at least another year for his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Gonzaga coach and first-time nominee wasn’t one of the nine Hall of Fame members selected on Saturday when the class of 2025 was announced ahead of the NCAA Tournament Final Four in San Antonio.

The group of inductees included just one coach, Billy Donovan, a two-time national championship at Florida who has spent nine years in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls.

Other Hall of Fame selections included former NBA standouts Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard; Seattle Storm great Sue Bird; former WNBA stars Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles; referee Danny Crawford; the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s team; and Miami Heat owner Micky Arison.

Few was nominated to the Hall of Fame for the first time in his career in December. The Gonzaga coach and active leader in career winning percentage (83%) was among the 17 finalists named during NBA All-Star Weekend in mid-February.

To be nominated, a coach either must be fully retired for four seasons or have coached as a full-time assistant or head coach at the high school, college or professional level for a minimum of 26 years.

A two-time Naismith Coach of the Year, Few just completed his 26th season at Gonzaga, going 26-9, winning the West Coast Conference Tournament and leading the Zags to their 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.