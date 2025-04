Warm, southerly air will pour into the Inland Northwest on Sunday with high temperatures jumping up into the upper 60s and 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny with increasing cloud cover in central Washington.

On Sunday night, a band of showers overtakes the weather pattern, bringing rain into Monday morning.

By Monday afternoon, temperatures will be much cooler, but some atmospheric instability will increase chances of pop-up showers and a few thunderstorms.