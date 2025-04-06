Hart goes out: Mt. Spokane grad Tyson Degenhart, Boise State’s preeminent scorer, wraps storied college career

Tyson Degenhart's illustrious time at Boise State ended in The Crown semifinals on Saturday. The Mt. Spokane graduate finished his career with 2,037 points, the program's all-time leader. (Getty Images)

By W.G. Ramirez The Spokesman-Review

LAS VEGAS — Tyson Degenhart could’ve easily chased the money.

Blue Bloods came calling, among others, but the Mt. Spokane graduate had all he needed at Boise State.

“I bleed blue,” said Degenhart, emotions filling his final postgame news conference as a member of the Broncos, after Saturday’s 79-69 loss to Nebraska in the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown. “It’s obviously easy to say I could have gotten more money elsewhere, but money wasn’t what was important to me. There are so many things that were so good at Boise State that there’s not really a monetary value that could have taken me somewhere else.”

As Degenhart’s storied career comes to an end, he leaves the program as the Broncos’ all-time leading scorer with 2,037 points after finishing his final game with 26 points.

Spending all four years in Boise, a rare occurrence in today’s landscape of college basketball, Degenhart led the Broncos to three NCAA Tournament appearances, while contending for a Mountain West Conference championship every season.

“This has been the day I’ve been dreading probably this whole year,” an emotional Degenhart said. “You never want to take off the jersey because this program, this city, this team means so much to me. It’s hard knowing this day was coming, either today or tomorrow. I’m just thankful. Not a lot of people get to do this and have a great coaching staff for four years and great teammates. I’m forever grateful.”

And while many players share their thoughts about lessons learned during a career like Degenhart has enjoyed, Boise State coach Leon Rice shared what he learned from his outgoing star.

“Where do I start?” Rice said, Degenhart holding back tears while sitting on his coach’s lefthand side. “That’s the problem with Tyson, there are so many things you can talk about. I think the consistency. I’ve never met a guy who’s more consistent day in, day out. Regardless of circumstances, regardless of what happens, good or bad.”

Rice talked about roller coaster seasons and adversity within the program, plus tough places to play that go along with the rigorous travel for student-athletes.

“And I’ve never seen a more consistent person in my life,” said Rice, a former Gonzaga assistant who completed his 15th season in charge of the Broncos.

Degenhart had been attending Boise State’s camps for close to nine years, playing alongside Rice’s sons, so he not only knew the type of player he was getting in 2021, but also the character.

Which was why Rice was eager to extend his team’s season in the College Basketball Crown, after Boise State was seemingly snubbed from the Big Dance in favor of San Diego State - a team the Broncos beat in the Mountain West tournament - as one of the last four teams in.

“I wanted to extend our time together and his career together,” Rice said. “You just never want it to end when you get this special group. And again, a guy like Tyson, he talks about being grateful. I think everybody in Bronco Nation, myself included, is pretty darned grateful.

“He set a standard that really got through to all the other players and we’ve all learned a lot from him.”

NEXT UP

Degenhart, a finance major, didn’t elaborate whether or not he’s counting on the NBA draft, signing as an undrafted free agent and playing in the NBA Summer League, or playing overseas, but did say he’ll begin the process of hiring an agent next week while looking forward to a pro career.

“I would think that there’s a place for him somewhere in the NBA,” George Washington coach Chris Caputo said.

Added Butler coach Thad Matta: “He doesn’t make mistakes. He’s patient. Reads the defense as well as any guy I’ve coached against.”

This is the same Matta who coached in the Big Ten for 13 years, and has now been in the Big East with Butler for three.

It’s quite the praise for a former zero-star recruit out of Spokane, but no surprise when looking at his body of work.

Whether it’s pounding the paint and dominating on either side of the rim, draining mid-range jumpers or 3-pointers, breaking through screens on defense, or shutting down options on both sides of the arc, it’s his diversity inside a 6-foot-8, 235-pound frame that will be attractive to pro scouts.

Degenhart said his progress isn’t something he ever imagined as a 16-year-old, but certainly would love to go back and deliver his younger self one specific message: “Dream big; give everything you got to the program you’re at, and things will work out the way you want them to.”

“I’ve always known (this has) been the right decision, and these last four years have just made it set in stone that this was the place for me,” he added. “It sucks losing your last game, but a lot of teams end their season last game.”

Nevertheless, as one door closes and he enters the next phase of his life, Degenhart is proud of what he’s helped build in Boise.

“My whole goal was to get Boise State into a better spot as a basketball program and continue to elevate it throughout my career,” he said. “I’m just hoping that this program continues to rise in college basketball and be one of the best programs on the west side of the United States.

“I’m hoping to continue to do that as well.”