Former Gonzaga forward Michael Ajayi transferring to Butler

Former Gonzaga forward Michael Ajayi is moving east to the Big East Conference after spending his first four collegiate seasons on the West Coast.

Ajayi has committed to Butler, becoming the second former Zag in the transfer portal to find a new home next season. Dusty Stromer announced last week he’s transferring to Grand Canyon.

Ajayi’s lone season at Gonzaga didn’t unfold the way many expected when he arrived in Spokane after earning first-team All-West Coast Conference honors as a junior at Pepperdine. The 6-foot-7, 228-pound Ajayi was in and out of GU’s starting lineup. Shortly after a stretch of four consecutive double-figures scoring games, his playing time dwindled to 10.8 minutes per game over the last five games, including a season-low six minutes in an 81-76 loss to Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ajayi averaged 18.9 minutes, 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and shot 44.6% from the field, including 18.2% on 3-pointers. Those were significant drops from Ajayi’s WCC-leading 17.2 points, 47% 3-point shooting and 9.9 boards for the Waves.

He had two double-doubles after virtually averaging a double-double as a junior. He posted a season-high 20 points, one of his nine double-digit scoring games, in a road win over Portland.

Ajayi, a native of Kent, Washington, played his first two seasons at Pierce Community College. The NCAA in December granted a blanket waiver, allowing junior college athletes an additional year of eligibility.

Ajayi initially didn’t sound interested in returning to college but was more receptive to the idea during an interview following Gonzaga’s loss to Houston.

He opted to enter the transfer portal almost two weeks ago.

Butler has brought in three players in the portal and has three incoming freshmen. The Bulldogs (15-20 overall) finished 6-14 in the Big East, tied for eighth in the 11-team league, in coach Thad Matta’s third season.

Butler’s season ended with a 100-93 loss to Boise State in the second round of the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas.