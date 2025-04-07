‘Loved every second of it’: Even through roller-coaster final season, Ben Gregg made his Gonzaga dreams come true

Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg smiles on the bench during the first half of the Zags' first-round win over Georgia last month in Wichita. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

The final month of Ben Gregg’s unique Gonzaga career was packed with many of the twists and turns that marked his 4½ years in the program.

In that span, Gregg juggled the emotions of Senior Night, posted arguably his best big-game performance of the season against San Francisco, lost his starting job and wore his No. 33 uniform for the last time.

That’s quite a seven-game ride. It wasn’t the ending Gregg or the Zags hoped for, but it didn’t change the senior forward’s big-picture perspective.

“It’s been a dream come true for me,” Gregg said in a quiet locker room at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita after Gonzaga’s 81-76 NCAA Tournament loss to Houston in the second round. “I haven’t really had the time to process all of it yet. There’s been a lot of ups and downs throughout my journey, but I loved every second of it with all my teammates that have come through here, all the coaches and the community welcomed me with open arms.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to do anything else. I wouldn’t have wanted to go anywhere else. Just happy and proud of myself.”

Across the locker room, sophomore forward Braden Huff, who replaced Gregg in the starting lineup for the last three games, spoke about Gregg with reverence.

“I look up to Ben,” Huff said. “I mean, just since I’ve gotten here, he is what Gonzaga is. He embodies what it means to be a Gonzaga basketball player.

“Obviously roles throughout the season have been different, but he’s got me for life, I have him for life. This is way beyond basketball. It’s definitely sad we’re not going to be able to share the court together again.”

Gregg finished seventh in school history with 141 career games, one behind Kevin Pangos, and his 118 wins ranks eighth. Gregg’s 14 NCAA Tournament games is tied for third with Silas Melson, two behind former teammate Anton Watson and Josh Perkins.

The 6-foot-10 Gregg averaged 9.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in his last two seasons, starting 39 of 70 games. The statistics didn’t fully reflect the impact of Gregg’s intensity and hustle on teammates and games. He graduated early from Clackamas (Oregon) High to join the Zags, playing in 18 games as the team reached the 2021 national championship game.

Gregg didn’t like the final outcome, but he had no complaints with the team’s effort against Houston, which faced Florida on Monday night for the national championship. The Zags rallied from a 10-point deficit with 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining to pull within 77-76 but couldn’t complete the comeback.

“We battled together with the toughest team in the country, people say,” Gregg said. “I’m proud of that. We fought man, we fought hard.”

Professional basketball awaits Gregg, but he offered a final sign-off on Instagram several days after the loss to Houston.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am writing a final goodbye to a place that has shown me so much love,” Gregg began. “Putting the Gonzaga jersey on is something I literally used to have dreams about when I was a kid and I’ll be forever thankful to the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to live out that dream. I have built relationships that are going to last me the rest of my life and had teammates that I can genuinely call brothers.

Gregg added that he hopes to continue having a positive impact on Spokane, even after his playing career ends.

“Finally, to the fans,” Gregg wrote, “through all the ups and downs during my time here, you guys always remained consistent with your love and support. There is absolutely nothing like playing in the Kennel! Once a Zag always a Zag. Ben Gregg 33.”