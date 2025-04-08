At least 58 dead in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse

By Mikhail Klimentov and Samantha Schmidt Washington Post

At least 58 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a nightclub’s roof collapsed in the Dominican Republic’s capital city early Tuesday, local officials said.

Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center for Emergency Operations, told reporters that more than 155 people were taken to the hospital after the collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo.

Emergency services were working to clear debris Tuesday in search of survivors trapped under the rubble, Méndez added.

The cause of the collapse, which happened at 12:44 a.m., according to local media, was not immediately clear.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader offered his condolences in a statement on social media.

“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub,” Abinader said. “All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families.”

Abinader also said that Nelsy Milagros Cruz, governor of Montecristi province, was among those killed. The governor was rescued from the wreckage but died at a hospital, according to local media. Former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel died on his way to a hospital after being recovered by emergency workers, according to local and sports media.

The collapse happened during a busy night for the club, which hosts live shows - including local and international acts - on Monday nights, according to Jet Set’s website.

Footage apparently filmed inside the club during the collapse, which was shared on social media and by local media outlets and could not immediately be verified, showed Dominican merengue singer Rubby Pérez performing with his band as a crowd milled around in front of the stage. Suddenly, a glass ceiling fixture in the background lurches downward, and the footage abruptly turns dark. Screams can be heard.

Pérez was rescued from the wreckage and hospitalized Tuesday afternoon, the singer’s daughter told local media. She said he started to sing from under the rubble to draw the attention of emergency workers.

Pérez’s manager, Enrique Paulino, told reporters that the group’s saxophonist had been killed, the Associated Press reported. Paulino said that when the ceiling fell, he initially thought there had been an earthquake.

Outside the club, Manuel Olivo Ortiz awaited more information about his missing son, who attended the Pérez performance. “We’re holding on only to God,” Olivo said, according to the AP.

Videos of the aftermath - shot from above, through the destroyed roof - showed rescuers and firefighters clambering around the wreckage of the club, illuminated by floodlights.

The U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic offered its “deepest condolences” in a statement on social media.

“We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims, the injured, and all the Dominican people during this difficult time,” said Patricia Aguilera, chargé d’affaires at the embassy.