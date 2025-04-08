Former Cougar, Grizzlies key rookie Jaylen Wells suffers scary injury, stretchered off court

By Lauren Campbell masslive.com

A scary incident took place at Spectrum Center Arena during the Memphis Grizzlies-Charlotte Hornets game.

Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells took a hard fall after he was fouled by Hornets guard K.J.Guard on a breakaway dunk. Wells remained down and was tended to by Memphis’ medical team.

Players from both teams took a knee as Wells received treatment.

After being looked at by EMTs, Wells was placed on a stretcher and taken off the court. The forward raised his hand slightly to acknowledge the crowd.

The game was paused for over 20 minutes. Both teams were allowed to warm up after Wells was taken off the court.

Simpson was called for a Flagrant-2 foul and ejected from the game.

Going into Tuesday’s game, Wells was averaging 10.5 points per game for the Grizzlies and has been one of their consistent players, appearing in 79 games (74 starts).