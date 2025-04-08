Prep roundup: North Central’s Nick Elliott steals home for go-ahead run; Kyle Wilkerson strikes out 11 for Lewis and Clark

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

GSL 4A/3AGonzaga Prep 7, Ferris 3: Brady Strahl went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (9-1, 8-1) defeated with the Saxons (0-10, 0-8). Bo Johnson stole three bases for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 11, Shadle Park 6: Brayten Ayers went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and the Wildcats (8-2, 6-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (5-5, 3-5). Matthew Pugh walked twice and stole a pair of bases for Shadle Park.

Lewis and Clark 5-1, Cheney 0-12 : Coleman Randles went 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three stolen bases and the visiting Blackhawks (5-5, 3-5) split with the Tigers (4-7, 3-5).

Jace Vega and Marcus Belarde each stole three bases for Cheney. Kyle Wilkerson went 2 for 3 and struck out 11 in the opener for Lewis and Clark.

NonleagueNorth Central 5-15, Bonners Ferry 3-14 : Nick Elliott stole home for the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Wolfpack (5-6) swept the visiting Badgers (3-6) . David Madsen went 2 for 3 with a triple and stolen base for NC in the opener. Keenan Mass and Brody Rice homered for Bonners Ferry.

Boys soccer

Cheney 2, Medical Lake 0: Arthur Huacuz scored a goal and assisted on the other and the Blackhawks (2-6) beat the visiting Cardinals (5-2) in a nonleague game.