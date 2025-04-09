A pile of new Red Rocks shows has been announced

By John Wenzel Denver Post

DENVER – Is there a limit to the number of shows Red Rocks Amphitheatre can host in a single year?

It doesn’t seem like it. While the world-famous Morrison venue is physically constrained by the calendar, open spots are filling quickly – with more to go. The spring-to-fall concert season started on March 8 with Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks, but there are still dozens of shows and other events yet to be announced, including Film on the Rocks (expect a schedule soon).

Despite the potential hassle and expense of buying concert tickets, unpredictable weather and other ongoing concerns, audience demand continues to drive the seasonal expansion in either direction, turning it into one, months-long music festival, as AEG Presents Rocky Mountains president Don Strasburg called it in a recent interview.

Here are the shows announced over the last couple of weeks that you might have missed. Most are all-ages and tickets for all are available at axs.com, the AEG Presents spinoff that acts as the city’s official ticket seller. Note that tickets for some shows are not yet on sale; prices for some may also not be available until the on-sale date.

New shows announced at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tuesday, May 13: Skrillex

Monday, June 16: Lindsey Stirling with the Colorado Symphony

Sunday, July 6: Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration with the Colorado Symphony, feat. Melvin Seals, Jacklyn LaBranch, Oteil Burbridge, Tom Hamilton, Duane Trucks, and Lady Chi

Monday, July 14-Wednesday, July 16: Eric Church, Stephen Wilson Jr.

Monday, July 21-Tuesday, July 22: Mumford & Sons, Madison Cunningham

Wednesday, Aug. 13: LCD Soundsystem, TV on the Radio

Friday, Aug. 29: Little Big Town, Carter Faith, Shelby Lynne

Wednesday, Sept. 24: Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Vincent Mason, Mackenzie Carpenter

Monday, Oct. 20: Flatland Cavalry

Friday, Nov. 7-Saturday, Nov. 8: Deadmau5

Thursday, Nov. 13-Friday, Nov. 14: Svdden Death, with Voyd, Alice Glass, Simula, Vampa + Jeanie Presents: Witching Hour, Mythm and Executioner (Nov. 13); and Zomboy, Prosecute B2B Nimda, Bejalvin, and STVG (Nov. 14)