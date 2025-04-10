Gonzaga recruiting: Maryland’s Rodney Rice lists Zags in top six; Delaware guard Izaiah Pasha cancels visit

Gonzaga continues to make headway with one of the most prominent guards currently available in the transfer portal.

Rodney Rice, a 6-foot-4 guard who started in 32 of 36 games for Maryland’s Sweet 16 team last season, named Gonzaga as one of the six schools he’s still considering.

In addition to the Zags, the Clinton, Maryland, native is also looking at Tennessee, Auburn, USC and Villanova, which recently hired Terrapins coach Kevin Willard. Rice is also mulling a return to Maryland, according to a post from his X account Thursday afternoon.

According to a report on Wednesday from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Rice planned official visits with Villanova and Tennessee, and was scheduled to meet with Gonzaga and USC via Zoom calls on Thursday.

As a sophomore, Rice was an integral member of Maryland’s touted “Crab Five” starting lineup, helping lead the Terps to a 27-9 record and appearance in the Sweet 16, where they lost 87-71 to eventual national champion Florida.

Rice, who started his career at Virginia Tech in 2022-23 and didn’t play in 2023-24, transferred to Maryland last season and was an effective scoring option for the Terps, averaging 13.8 points per game to go with 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The guard brings a well-rounded offensive game, shooting 43% fom the field last season, 37% from the 3-point line and 81% from the free throw line.

He scored a career-high 28 points in Maryland’s second game of the season against Mount Saint Mary’s and nearly reached that total again in the Big Ten Tournament, posting 26 points on 7 of 9 from the 3-point line in an 88-65 victory over then 24th-ranked Illinois.

Gonzaga has reportedly been in contact with a handful of transfer guards, needing to replenish in the backcourt after losing three seniors in Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle, along with sophomore Dusty Stromer, who transferred to Grand Canyon.

Pasha passes on Zags

Delaware transfer Izaiah Pasha named Gonzaga as one of his top three transfer destinations, but the freshman standout is unlikely to wind up in Spokane after cancelling an official visit, according to multiple reports.

Pasha, who was named Rookie of the Year in the Colonial Athletic Association, told High Level Sports on Wednesday he cancelled his visit to Gonzaga after “they went another route.”

A 6-foot-4 guard who averaged 11.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 3.9 apg last season previously listed Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Penn State in his final three. Pasha is still scheduled to visit Texas Tech and told High Level Sports he plans to announce a commitment on April 16.