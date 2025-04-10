JB Smoove, known from ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ brings stand-up set to Spokane Tribe Casino

JB Smoove will perform Friday at Spokane Tribe Casino as part of his stand-up comedy tour “The All Casino Tour.” (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

For comedian JB Smoove, stand-up comedy is the vehicle he uses to bounce from one creative outlet to another.

His early days in stand-up led him to work as a writer and sometimes performer on “Def Comedy Jam” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Stepping fully on screen, Smoove appeared in shows like “Ed” and “Everybody Hates Chris” before landing his arguably most popular role, Leon Black in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which he played for seven seasons.

Smoove also starred in “Mapleworth Murders” as Chief Billy Bills, a role for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

On the silver screen, Smoove has appeared in films such as the cult classic “Pootie Tang,” “We Bought a Zoo,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

He has lent his voice to characters in “American Dad!,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Harley Quinn,” “Fairfax” and “Good Times: Black Again.”

Smoove also takes on hosting duties, leading season eight of “Last Comic Standing” and the Amazon Prime Video series “Buy It Now.”

Finally, he also works as a brand ambassador for companies like Imperial Moto and AT&T. But again, it all starts with comedy, which brings Smoove to the Spokane Tribal Casino on Friday as part of “The All Casino Tour.”

“People are out already having a good time,” he said. “It’s different than people who are at a comedy club or at a theater. A casino tour just made sense for JB Smoove.”

Even before his first foray into comedy, Smoove said he was always the life of the party, the one who encouraged his friends to get out and do something fun.

Having been a hip-hop dancer and part of a roller skating crew, Smoove was a natural entertainer. Toying with the idea of pursuing comedy, Smoove took an improv class to help hone his comedic style.

“Improv is all about being in the moment with people, which is different than a structured thing,” he said. “It’s so robotic. I’m a terrible robot.

“I like to use everything at my disposal, the curtain, the microphone, the mic stand, the chair, the stool. I like to use everything. There’s an elephant in every room, and I like to find that elephant and make us all connect.”

To better connect with audiences, Smoove allows his sets to flow naturally rather than have a strict plan to follow. Plans, he said, can always go awry. Instead, he listens to the audience as much as they’re listening to him.

He’s had experiences in the past where someone would attend a show then return the next night with friends. After that second show, the person would tell Smoove they had hoped to hear a joke from the night before.

Smoove will sometimes repeat jokes, but it’s really up to the direction the audience inspires him to go.

“Having that improv class allowed me to learn how to control the room so people ride with me,” he said. “I’m driving this vehicle on stage, and I think it makes it so unique that you can go up there and address things and pull people into your world, and they’re just riding with you.”

People have been riding with Smoove since the beginning of his career and his days on “Def Comedy Jam,” which he said was an amazing opportunity for Black comedians to find inspiration and motivation from others.

Smoove said looking back on his journey into comedy, he wouldn’t trade his process for the speed of the world today that comes with social media.

Social media, he said, is the new fuel that’s being used to run the comedy engine, replacing what “Def Comedy Jam” did for comedy in its time.

“You have the original form and the recent recipe, but you also have a new way of cooking on that stage, a new way of cooking on social media,” he said. “It’s all based on taste and what your ingredients are.”

Smoove takes inspiration from comedy he sees on social media but also from his love of comedic actors like Peter Sellers and Richard Pryor.

He recalls early inspiration that came from weekly trips to the movies with friends, especially action movies after which they would practice their newfound karate skills.

“I think about those memories and those thoughts of your journey, and all the pieces and the things that motivated you to do something and entertain people, they all stay with you,” he said.

Smoove’s journey has taken him to all corners of the entertainment industry, and he’s grateful for the support of his fans as it’s that support that allows him to pursue his numerous creative interests.

When he’s not performing stand-up, acting, voicing an animated role, hosting a game show or being the face of a brand (phew!), Smoove is also a car guy and, after studying engineering drafting and graphic design in school, a graphic design and typography nerd, too.

He doesn’t want to limit himself offscreen either and is trying to take advantage of all the opportunities life, and comedy, brought his way.

“As much as you give, you’ll find ways to receive happiness in other areas of your life,” he said.