On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:30 a.m.: F1: Bahrain Grand Prix (final practice) ESPN2
8:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix (second practice) FS1
9 a.m.: F1: Bahrain Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach FS2
Noon: AMA Supercross: Philadelphia NBC
2 p.m.: IMSA SportsCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach USA
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: SciAps 300 KSKN
Baseball, MLB
12:05 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees FS1
4:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Houston MLB
5:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona MLB
6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
Baseball, college
10 a.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina ESPN2
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara ESPN+
1 p.m.: Oregon at Maryland Big Ten
2 p.m.: Washington at UCLA ESPN+
Combat sports, UFC 314
5 p.m.: Preliminaries ESPN
8 p.m.: Main Card: Diego Lopes vs. Alex Volkanovski ESPN+ / PPV
Golf, Masters
7 a.m.: On the Range (third round) CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Masters Golf Tournament (third round) CBS
Football
9 a.m.: College: Ohio State Spring Game Big Ten
11:30 a.m.: UFL: Houston at Memphis ESPN
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: Washington at Columbus ABC
Noon: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina ABC
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle ESPN+
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Manchester City USA
7 a.m.: Everton at Brighton/Hove Albion USA
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dort. at Bayern Munchen ESPN
11:45 a.m.: MLS: New England at Atlanta Fox 28
4 p.m.: USL1: Richmond at Naples Fox 28
5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Dallas AppleTV+
5 p.m.: USLC: Oakland at Tulsa Fox 28
Soccer, women
3:30 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria CBS Sports
6 p.m.: USLS: Dallas at Spokane NBC / SWX / Peacock
Softball, college
6 p.m.: Washington at UCLA FS1
Volleyball, college women
5 p.m.: Stanford at USC Big Ten
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MILB
5:09 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane … 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, college
12:45 p.m.: Washington State at New Mexico 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change