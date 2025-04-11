The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
50°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:30 a.m.: F1: Bahrain Grand Prix (final practice) ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix (second practice) FS1

9 a.m.: F1: Bahrain Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach FS2

Noon: AMA Supercross: Philadelphia NBC

2 p.m.: IMSA SportsCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach USA

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: SciAps 300 KSKN

Baseball, MLB

12:05 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees FS1

4:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Houston MLB

5:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona MLB

6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

Baseball, college

10 a.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina ESPN2

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara ESPN+

1 p.m.: Oregon at Maryland Big Ten

2 p.m.: Washington at UCLA ESPN+

Combat sports, UFC 314

5 p.m.: Preliminaries ESPN

8 p.m.: Main Card: Diego Lopes vs. Alex Volkanovski ESPN+ / PPV

Golf, Masters

7 a.m.: On the Range (third round) CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Masters Golf Tournament (third round) CBS

Football

9 a.m.: College: Ohio State Spring Game Big Ten

11:30 a.m.: UFL: Houston at Memphis ESPN

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Washington at Columbus ABC

Noon: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina ABC

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle ESPN+

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Manchester City USA

7 a.m.: Everton at Brighton/Hove Albion USA

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dort. at Bayern Munchen ESPN

11:45 a.m.: MLS: New England at Atlanta Fox 28

4 p.m.: USL1: Richmond at Naples Fox 28

5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Dallas AppleTV+

5 p.m.: USLC: Oakland at Tulsa Fox 28

Soccer, women

3:30 a.m.: Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria CBS Sports

6 p.m.: USLS: Dallas at Spokane NBC / SWX / Peacock

Softball, college

6 p.m.: Washington at UCLA FS1

Volleyball, college women

5 p.m.: Stanford at USC Big Ten

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

5:09 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane … 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, college

12:45 p.m.: Washington State at New Mexico 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change