Storm take Dominique Malonga with No. 2 pick in WNBA draft

SEATTLE – Bonjour Dominique.

To no one’s surprise, the Storm selected 19-year-old French sensation Dominique Malonga with the second overall pick in the WNBA draft on Monday.

Taking the relatively unknown and budding international star became a slam dunk for the Storm after the Dallas Wings used the No. 1 overall pick on UConn standout Paige Bueckers.

And speaking of dunks, the 6-foot-6 Malonga went viral three years ago when she routinely flushed slams during games and practices as a precocious 16-year-old with a diverse skill set.

Originally from Yaoundé, Cameroon, she turned pro in 2021 and signed with the French club ASVEL Féminin.

Soon after, Malonga was nicknamed “Female Wemby” by former NBA star and ASVEL Féminin president Tony Parker who favorably compared her to French countryman Victor Wembanya, the then-future NBA star.

In addition to low-post scoring and shot blocking, Malonga has developed a reliable perimeter shot while averaging 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for Lyon ASVEL Feminin this season.

“She is an unbelievably intriguing player because she has size, athleticism and range,” former Washington Mystics general manager Mike Thibault told The Associated Press weeks ago. “She’s got a wide range of skills, which makes her pretty intriguing.”

ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike likened Malonga to former MVP and five-time All-Star center Jonquel Jones.

“If she’s able to tap and reach her potential … as she grows in the league, I can see a similar trajectory of Most Improved Player, Sixth Woman of the Year and MVP,” Ogwumike said. “She has all the makings of that.”

Malonga, who is the highest Storm draft pick since Breanna Stewart went No. 1 in 2016, is the sixth foreign born player taken among the top two picks in the WNBA draft.

Polish-born Margo Dydek went first in 1998 followed by Australian Lauren Jackson who the Storm nabbed at No. 1 in 2001. Fellow Aussie Liz Cambage, who was born in England, was drafted second in 2011 while Egyptian native Awak Kuier went No. 2 in 2021.

Foreign players are allowed to enter the WNBA draft as long as they turn 20 during the calendar year the draft is held in. Malonga turns 20 in November. American college players must turn 22 in the year of the draft to be eligible.

Malonga, who wore a stylish black tuxedo and white shirt, was one of 16 prospects invited to the draft at The Shed in New York City.

The Storm also have three picks in the third round at 26, 29 and 34 overall.