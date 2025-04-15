Greater Spokane League recognizes scholar-athlete award winners at luncheon

Recipients of the 2025 Greater Spokane League scholar-athlete awards pose after a ceremony at Spokane Valley CenterPlace on April 15, 2025. (Courtesy)

Each year, the Greater Spokane League recognizes students who excel in the classroom, community and athletics. A male and female student from each of the 17 -member schools is honored as a GSL scholar-athlete award winner.

On Tuesday at Spokane Valley CenterPlace, these remarkable young people were celebrated in front of their families, coaches, administrators and peers for representing the highest standards for what it means to be a student-athlete.

“I guess the best part about it is they emphasize the effort and attitude you put in on the court and off the court,” Shadle Park’s Carson Eickstadt said. “It’s a whole room full of other GSL athletes who are doing same thing. It’s just, I don’t know, it’s eye-opening. You’re not alone.”

In alphabetical order by school.

Central Valley

Ellie Taylor (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, Sisters in STEM, Civic Leaders of America, Key Club, Spokane Scholar in English. Six varsity letters: slow-pitch softball (2); fast-pitch softball (4). First-team All-GSL slowpitch senior year; honorable mention fastpitch junior year. Will attend Utah State University on full tuition scholarship for mechanical engineering.

Beau Butner (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, CV food drive; youth football camps. Eight varsity letters: football (4), soccer (4). GSL football offensive MVP senior year, GSL single-game rushing record with 367 yards, first-team all-state selection, second-team all-league junior year. All-GSL first-team soccer sophomore, junior years. Will attend Carroll College on full-ride football scholarship with premed major.

Cheney

Hannah Ward (4.0 GPA): Running Start, completed AP courses, church volunteer. Nine varsity letters: cross country (3), basketball (2), track and field (4). Placed 15th at State 3A cross country championships senior year, All-GSL first team, named team MVP. Will attend University of Idaho on track scholarship with biology major.

Alma Smith (3.83 GPA): Class of 2025 leadership and other school specific clubs; completed seven AP classes. Eight varsity letters: cross country (1), diving (3), track and field (4). Two-time State 3A champion diver, three-time state qualifier, three-time GSL MVP. Qualified for USA Junior Nationals twice; semifinalist in two events. Placed sixth at state in the pole vault junior year. Will attend California State University, Bakersfield, on diving scholarship with biochemistry major.

Clarkston

Ryann Combs (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, ASB executive president, FFA, DECA, Link Crew. Eleven varsity letters: volleyball (1), cheer (2), basketball (4), softball (4). All-GSL basketball honorable mention junior, senior years; team captain of two-time GSL champions. All-GSL second-team softball freshman, sophomore years; first-team junior year; team captain. Led team to 21-1 record, district title and state qualifier first time in program history junior year. Will attend Lewis-Clark State College on presidential scholarship for nursing major.

Josh Hoffman (3.92 GPA): Active volunteer for Idaho Food Bank, Asotin County Fair, River Access For Tomorrow, Clarkston youth sports. Eight varsity letters: football (4), basketball (3), track and field (1). Three-time All-GSL football first team; team captain junior, senior year; two-time GSL champion and first state appearance in 34 years. Three-year varsity basketball, team captain senior year. Will attend Carroll College on presidential and athletic scholarship for football with civil engineering major.

Deer Park

Brooklyn Coe (3.86 GPA): National Honor Society, Senior Class President, ASB, elementary school and unified sports volunteer. Nine varsity letters: basketball (4), cross country (3), track and field (3). Three-time All-GSL first-team basketball, two-time all-state. First-team all-league cross country senior year. Uncommitted on college; will pursue basketball with special education major.

Dillon Mareth (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, DECA, youth wrestling volunteer. Nine varsity letters: football (4), wrestling (3), golf (2). Football team captain. Second-team All-GSL wresting, academic state champion. Will attend Montana State University on achievement award scholarship for electrical engineering major.

East Valley

Rachel Metge (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, student council, FFA, World Religions club, church and youth volunteer. Ten varsity letters: cross country (4), track and field (2), FFA (2), academics (2). Two-time first-team All-GSL cross country, two-time state qualifier, team captain. Will attend Brigham Young University on partial scholarship.

Weston Fracz (3.87 GPA): DECA, student leadership, ASB activities coordinator, PACE award recipient 2019, NECA/IBEW spring 2023 award recipient, Eagle Scout. Six varsity letters: football (2), soccer (4). First-team All-GSL soccer junior year; second team freshman, sophomore years; four-year team captain. First-team All-GSL football kicker senior year. Will attend four-year university with athletic training major.

Ferris

Estelle Moffitt (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, ASB president, seal of biliteracy in Spanish, completed nine AP courses. Four varsity letters: track and field (2), basketball (2). Voted by basketball teammates as most inspirational and most improved. Member of 4A academic state basketball championship. Undecided on college, has earned multiple merit scholarships, plans to study medicine.

Luke Roland (3.97 GPA): Completed 10 AP classes, involved in Ferris engineering program, church and community volunteer. Eight varsity letters: basketball (3), tennis (4), cross country (1). First-team All-GSL basketball senior season, team captain, MVP of Spokane Showcase all-star game. Will attend Brigham Young University on full-tuition scholarship with engineering major.

Gonzaga Prep

Olivia McIntyre (3.8 GPA): National Honor Society, founder of Pup Thrift, Empowerment Club, Captain’s Council, youth volunteer. Eight varsity letters: basketball (4), track (4). First-team All-GSL basketball senior year, second-team junior year, State 4A runner-up junior year, all-state tourney team. Played in all-state, Spokane Showcase all-star games senior year. First-team All-GSL track and field sophomore, junior years; member of 4x100 and 4x200 school record-holding teams. Will attend University of Redlands on achievement scholarship for psychology major and play basketball.

Jaeger Grimsby (3.8 GPA): National Honor Society, Captain’s Council, YMCA Camp Reed volunteer. Seven varsity letters: football (3), track (4). First-team All-GSL football senior year, member of state fourth-place team. Will attend trade school and start electrician apprenticeship in the summer.

Lewis and Clark

Gwenyth Bafus (3.972 GPA): National Honor Society, ASB president, elementary and youth volunteer. Four-year varsity in soccer; team captain junior, senior years. Will attend Washington State University on Distinguished University Achievement Award, and Grace E. and Daniel W. Patrick Scholarship for nursing.

Mikey Mann (4.2 GPA): National Honor Society, wind ensemble, church and community volunteer. Seven varsity letters: football (2), soccer (1), wrestling (4). Two-time All-GSL second-team football; district wrestling champion. Will attend University of Washington to play rugby and major in bioengineering.

Mead

Dezlyn Lundquist (4.0 GPA): Valedictorian, A.A. degree, seal of biliteracy in Spanish, yearbook, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Young Life, church and youth volunteer. Nine varsity letters: cross country (2), gymnastics (3), track and field (4). First-team All-GSL gynamstics all-around senior year; placed in all events and finished fifth all-around at state senior year, 13 places in state gymnastics. First-team All-GSL pole vault junior year, placing eighth at state and qualifying in triple jump. Multiple league, district and state placings all four years. Undecided on college, earned academic and honors scholarships for nursing.

Jaeland Leman (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, ASB public relations officer, yearbook editor-in-chief, DECA, Panther Pride student store, community and youth volunteer. Seven varsity letters: football (3), track and field (4). Second-team All-GSL football senior year, two-year team captain, Great American Rivalry Series scholar-athlete. First-team All-GSL track junior in 110-meter hurdles, second-team 4x100 relay; third at state in 110 hurdles, 4x100 relay state champion, State 3A team champions. Will attend George Fox University on academic merit scholarship and kinesiology department scholarship, will continue football and track.

Mt. Spokane

Abby Priddy (3.9 GPA): DECA, community and youth volunteer. Eight varsity letters: basketball (4), volleyball (3), track and field (1). Basketball team captain and MVP junior, senior years; selected to Spokane Showcase all-star game. Three-time state qualifier in volleyball, placing fourth, sixth and third. Will attend Northwest Nazarene University on scholarship for basketball with kinesiology major.

Parker Westermann (3.98 GPA): National Honor Society, Link Crew, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, community and school volunteer. Eight varsity letters: cross country (4), track and field (4). Three-time All-GSL cross country and all-state, placed sixth at state junior and senior years. First-team All-GSL track and field junior year in 800, five-time state track placer. Will attend Colorado State University on academic and athletic scholarship for cross country and track; environmental engineering major.

North Central

Brooklyn Lawrence (3.994 GPA): National Honor Society, DECA state qualifier, 2x Genomics state qualifier, skilled artist in drawing and design. Nine varsity letters: cross country (3), gymnastics (3), track and field (3). Three-time state qualifier in gymnastics; first-team All-GSL all-around senior year, District 6 3A champion, State 3A placer all-around (seventh), vault (fifth), beam (eighth); second-team All-GSL in bars, beam and floor junior year. Second-team all-GSL pole vault junior year, state placer (ninth). Will attend University of Washington for architecture major.

Zachary Schlettert (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, National Merit Qualifer for SAT, AP Scholar of Distinction, Spokane Scholar nominee in mathematics, State Band qualifier junior year, All-Northwest in trumpet senior year, and two-time State Genomics qualifier. Nine varsity letters: football (3), basketball (2), track and field (4). Football team captain. Basketball District 8 3A champions junior year, two-time state qualifier. Ranked third in the district in pole vault. Will attend University of Washington for applied math major.

Pullman

Faith Sampson (3.97 GPA): STEM club, Science Olympiad, Community and youth volunteer. Nine varsity letters: soccer (3), bowling (3), golf (3). First-team All-GSL golf junior year, all-state team academics, two-time team district champion, placed fourth as team at state. In bowling, named Papa Murphy’s athlete of the week, P1FCU athlete of the month, GSL winter athlete of the month; all-state team academics. Will attend Pacific University on merit scholarship for biochemistry major and golf.

Samuel Sears (3.26 GPA): Church and youth volunteer. Eleven varsity letters: football (3), track and field (4), wrestling (4). First-team All-GSL football senior year, second-team junior year. First-team All-GSL wresting, two-time district champion, three-time state qualifier, placed fourth in 215 bracket senior year. Second-team All-GSL discus junior year, placed ninth at state. Will attend Brigham Young University-Idaho following two-year mission.

Ridgeline

Rahni Greene (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, school volunteer. Four varsity letters: basketball (2), volleyball (2). First-team All-GSL senior year, 3A all-state team, 3A all-state tourney team; league, district and state champions 2024 – first team state title in school history. Will attend Cal Poly Humboldt University on athletic scholarship for volleyball and premed major.

Daden Lewis (4.0 GPA): Senior class council, founding member of Mock Trial club, lead trombone in concert/jazz bands, community volunteer. Nine varsity letters: football (4), track and field (4), band (1). Second-team All-GSL football senior year, four-year starter, two-time team lineman of the year. Second-team all-GSL track and field in discus junior year, multievent state participant in 2024, school discus record holder, team captain. Will attend Texas Christian University on Dean’s Scholarship for Academics for mechanical engineering major, plans to walk on for track and field.

John R. Rogers

Hayley Ying (4.367 GPA): National Honor Society, Spokane Scholar for Science, church and community volunteer. Nine varsity letters: volleyball (3), basketball (3), track and field (3). Named an SWX Athlete of the Week. Will attend Wellesley College on Questbridge scholarship for psychology major.

Daniel Rodriguez Villarreal (3.921 GPA): National Honor Society, jazz/concert band, College Success Foundation, Running Start, church and youth volunteer. Seven varsity letters: cross country (4), track and field (3). Two-time first-team All-GSL cross country, two-time state qualifier. Uncommitted for college, plans to major in accounting.

Shadle Park

Josie Anselmo (3.8 GPA): Leadership, Groovy Shoes committee, school and youth volunteer. Nine varsity letters: gymnastics (2), cheer (3), track and field (4). Two-time first-team All-GSL in pole vault; two-time league, district and state champion; second in GSL, third in state sophomore year. Will attend Eastern Washington University for track and field and business/sports management major.

Carson Eickstadt (4.25 GPA): National Honor Society, senior class president, sports medicine club, school volunteer. Ten varsity letters: football (4), basketball (4), track and field (2). Two-time first-team All-GSL football offensive lineman, team captain. Basketball most inspirational, district qualifier in discus, shot put and javelin junior year. Will attend Carroll College on merit and athletic scholarships for football career with civil engineering major.

University

Libby Roberts (3.876 GPA): National Honor Society, Leadership, Special Education mentor, Unified sports and youth volunteer. Nine varsity letters: wrestling (4), cross country (4), track (1). Four-time state wrestling champion, four-time GSL girls wrestler of the year, 95-3 career high school record against female opponents. Extensive national elite wrestling resume including National Federation High School champion and two-time Iron Man competition champion. Uncommitted for college, will pursue degree in health sciences.

Ryan Sulpizio (3.99 GPA): National Honor Society, sportsmanship committee, church and club volunteer. Nine varsity letters: football (2), wrestling (3), track and field (4). Second-team All-GSL football, team captain. First-team All-GSL wrestling, two-time team captain, placed eighth at state. Uncommitted for college, will pursue engineering or biology degree.

West Valley

Macy Osborn (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, valedictorian, completed 10 AP courses, ASB Activities Coordinator, Superintendent’s Student Advisory Board, Link Crew, school and youth volunteer. Ten varsity letters: volleyball (4), basketball (2), track and field (4). Multiple All-GSL honors, captain of volleyball and basketball teams, WIAA state sportsmanship award. Will attend Tulane University as top scholar and academic scholarship with cell and molecular biology major.

Andrew Royston (3.65 GPA): Completed several AP classes; church, community and youth volunteer. Seven varsity letters: wrestling (4), football (3). Two-time first-team All-GSL linebacker, second-team tight end. Two-time football team captain, member of two-time league winner, three-time state qualifier. Three-time wrestling team captain. Two-time academic all-state wrestler. Will attend Whitworth University on University Academic Scholarship and will play football; undecided on major.