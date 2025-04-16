2 US service members killed in vehicle accident at southern border

By David Matthews New York Daily News

Two U.S. service members were killed and another is in serious condition after a vehicle accident near the southern border.

The accident happened Tuesday morning in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, which is just across the state line from Fort Bliss, a major Army installation in West Texas.

The accident involved U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton in California, according to reports. The type of vehicle was not identified, but it was described as a rollover crash.

An anonymous Defense Department official told The Associated Press the troops were in a civilian vehicle, but no civilians were injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Northern Command said in a statement on social media.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office initially reported that the troops were flown to a hospital by helicopter.

The names of the deceased have not been released, pending next-of-kin notification.

The troops were among the more than 10,000 active duty service members that have been deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border after an executive order from President Donald Trump.

U.S. service members have been killed in a number of high-profile mishaps in 2025. Three Army soldiers were killed in January when their Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines plane over Washington, D.C. A Marine was among those who died in a military contractor plane crash in the Philippines a month later. Four Army soldiers died in late March after their armored vehicle was submerged in a swamp during a training exercise in Lithuania.