Spokane selected to host AMCI convention

Spokane has been selected to host the 2026 AMCI Annual Meeting, Visit Spokane announced on Wednesday.

Founded in 1963, the AMC Institute is a non-profit trade organization that seeks to advance professionalism and industry standards for association managed companies, according to its website.

The annual meeting in Spokane is scheduled for February 8-13 in 2026.

“We are incredibly proud to host the” AMCI Annual Meeting in 2026, Ruth Fitzgerald, Visit Spokane’s vice president of sales, said in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming the attendees and providing them memorable experiences to keep Spokane at the forefront of their minds for future conventions.”

The AMCI convention will welcome executives from the organization’s companies and representatives from major hotel chains and destination organizations.

The Davenport Grand Hotel will host the convention while the Spokane Convention Center will sponsor a “Taste of Spokane” reception for the group. For more information, go to visitspokane.com