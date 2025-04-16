This day in history: Novice was in line to be next Boundary County prosecutor; accused Spokane thief was near death

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Boundary County in Idaho had churned through four prosecuting attorneys in two years, but now it hoped it had found a long-term solution: Randy Day, a 24-year-old University of Idaho law student.

Day said he was “wiling to give it a try.”

“I have no doubts, none whatever, about my ability to handle the job,” Day said.

First, he must graduate from law school. Then he would serve as a legal intern to the current, temporary, county prosecutor. Then he must pass the state bar exam.

At that point he could take over the contract from the current prosecutor, and then run for the office in the next election.

From 1925: Maud Darling, one of two people arrested for a string of brazen Spokane thefts, was “near death” at Sacred Heart Hospital from a narcotics overdose.

She was unconscious at the time police raided the couple’s hotel room. Since then she had “lain in a stupor and doctors are doubtful of her recovery.”

Carl Grimes, the other half of the duo, was also “under the influence of dope” and “unable to tell a straight story” about why their room was filled with more than a $1,300 of stolen goods.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1900: U.S. Post Office issues its first stamp booklets, containing 12, 24 or 48 two-cent stamps.

1917: Vladimir Lenin issues his radical “April Theses” calling for Soviets to take power during the Russian Revolution.

2003: Treaty of Accession is signed in Athens, admitting 10 new member states to the European Union.