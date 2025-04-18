The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:30 a.m.: F1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (final practice) ESPN2

Noon: AMA Supercross: East Rutherford (gate drop) NBC

1 p.m.: Xfinity: North Carolina Education Lottery 250 KSKN

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Kansas City at Detroit or Miami at Philadelphia MLB

12:07 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root

7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Angels MLB

Baseball, college

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at USC Big Ten+

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Milwaukee at Indiana ESPN

12:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Denver ESPN

3 p.m.: Detroit at New York ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers ABC

Football, UFL

9:30 a.m.: St. Louis at Arlington ABC

4 p.m.: Birmingham at Houston Fox 28

Football, college

1:30 p.m.: Colorado Black and Gold spring game ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: RBC Heritage (third round) Golf

Noon: PGA: Corales Championship (third round) Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA: RBC Heritage (third round) CBS

3 p.m.: LPGA: JM Eagle LA Championship (third round) Golf

9 p.m.: DP: Volvo China Open (final round) Golf

Gymnastics, college

1 p.m.: Women: NCAA Championship ABC

3:30 p.m.: Men: NCAA Championship ESPN2

Hockey, NHL playoffs

3 p.m.: St. Louis at Winnipeg TNT / TRUTV

5:30 p.m.: Colorado at Dallas TNT / TRUTV

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame ESPNU

Soccer, men

10:45 a.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Austin Fox 28

1 p.m.: USLC: Orange County at Oakland Fox 28

3 p.m.: USL1: Westchester at Richmond CBS

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Nashville at Seattle MLS Season Pass

7:15 p.m.: MLS: LAFC at Portland FS1

7:30 p.m.: USL1: Spokane at AV Alta ESPN+

Soccer, women

4:30 p.m.: USLS: Spokane at Carolina Peacock

Softball, college

9 a.m.: LSU at Texas ESPN2

9 a.m.: Oklahoma State at UCF ESPNU

10 a.m.: Washington at Michigan State Big Ten+

11 a.m.: Alabama at Florida ESPN2

11 a.m.: Coppin State at Norfolk State ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Arizona ESPN2

Track and field, college

5 p.m.: Oregon Team Invitational Big Ten

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

12:05 p.m.: Washington State at Nevada 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

12:07 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro … 790-AM

Hockey, WHL playoffs

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Victoria 103.5-FM

All events subject to change