On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:30 a.m.: F1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (final practice) ESPN2
Noon: AMA Supercross: East Rutherford (gate drop) NBC
1 p.m.: Xfinity: North Carolina Education Lottery 250 KSKN
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Kansas City at Detroit or Miami at Philadelphia MLB
12:07 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root
7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Angels MLB
Baseball, college
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at USC Big Ten+
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Milwaukee at Indiana ESPN
12:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Denver ESPN
3 p.m.: Detroit at New York ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers ABC
Football, UFL
9:30 a.m.: St. Louis at Arlington ABC
4 p.m.: Birmingham at Houston Fox 28
Football, college
1:30 p.m.: Colorado Black and Gold spring game ESPN2
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: RBC Heritage (third round) Golf
Noon: PGA: Corales Championship (third round) Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA: RBC Heritage (third round) CBS
3 p.m.: LPGA: JM Eagle LA Championship (third round) Golf
9 p.m.: DP: Volvo China Open (final round) Golf
Gymnastics, college
1 p.m.: Women: NCAA Championship ABC
3:30 p.m.: Men: NCAA Championship ESPN2
Hockey, NHL playoffs
3 p.m.: St. Louis at Winnipeg TNT / TRUTV
5:30 p.m.: Colorado at Dallas TNT / TRUTV
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame ESPNU
Soccer, men
10:45 a.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Austin Fox 28
1 p.m.: USLC: Orange County at Oakland Fox 28
3 p.m.: USL1: Westchester at Richmond CBS
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Nashville at Seattle MLS Season Pass
7:15 p.m.: MLS: LAFC at Portland FS1
7:30 p.m.: USL1: Spokane at AV Alta ESPN+
Soccer, women
4:30 p.m.: USLS: Spokane at Carolina Peacock
Softball, college
9 a.m.: LSU at Texas ESPN2
9 a.m.: Oklahoma State at UCF ESPNU
10 a.m.: Washington at Michigan State Big Ten+
11 a.m.: Alabama at Florida ESPN2
11 a.m.: Coppin State at Norfolk State ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Arizona ESPN2
Track and field, college
5 p.m.: Oregon Team Invitational Big Ten
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
12:05 p.m.: Washington State at Nevada 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
12:07 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro … 790-AM
Hockey, WHL playoffs
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Victoria 103.5-FM
All events subject to change