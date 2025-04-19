‘Shame!’ Protesters nationwide rally again to condemn Trump policies

Above: Demonstrators rally against Donald Trump during a protest organized by the 50501 Movement on Saturday in Cocoa, Fla. Organizers of the nationwide protest claimed the demonstrations were to denounce the Trump administration’s “hostile takeover of government.” Below, at right: People take part in a protest organized to ‘Protect Migrants, Protect the Planet’ on Saturday in New York City. (Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo)

By Jesus Jiménez and Minho Kim New York Times

Thousands of protesters across the country once again took to the streets Saturday to rally against President Donald Trump and his policies, a sign of sustained resistance to his leadership just two weeks after cities and towns nationwide saw mass demonstrations.

The turnouts in some places like Washington and Chicago appeared to be smaller than the protests April 5. Several thousand marched in the nation’s capital Saturday, compared with tens of thousands earlier this month. Still, more than 700 events were planned from Jacksonville, Florida, to Los Angeles for Saturday, according to one of the organizers, the group 50501, and in New York, marchers in midtown Manhattan filled 15 blocks on Madison Avenue.

The participants raged against the president, who they say is trampling on civil liberties and the rule of law, and overreaching in immigration, federal job cuts, the economy and other areas.

In front of the White House, protesters repeatedly shouted a single word.

“Shame!”

Thousands more marched from the Washington Monument. Many demonstrators berated the administration for not bringing Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who the courts have said was wrongfully deported to El Salvador, back to the United States. Waving upside-down American flags, they marched along the eight-lane Constitution Avenue, chanting “Bring Kilmar home.” Trump officials have maintained that Abrego Garcia was a member of the Salvadoran gang MS-13.

Julia Fine, a Maryland resident who was holding a sign at the protest by the White House that read “free Garcia,” said the prison in El Salvador where Abrego Garcia is being held reminded her of “concentration camps.”

“That’s where we’re headed with this,” she said.

Concerns over the government’s handling of Abrego Garcia’s case echoed at demonstrations from New York City to Cincinnati to Chicago.

At the protest in Manhattan, hundreds of signs flew in the air, including one that read: “Due Process.”

“It’s an injustice,” said Barry Knittle, 64, a manager at an engineering firm who lives in Mount Kisco, New York. “And I fear it’s just the beginning.”

The crowd chanted, “The people united will never be defeated.” Packed double-decker tour buses passing by honked their horns in support, drawing big cheers.

Although many of the events Saturday were traditional protests, some also were intended to unite local communities through activities such as food drives. Mass protests during Trump’s first term, like the Women’s March in 2017, often focused on a single topic, but demonstrators Saturday expressed concern on a wide range of issues: federal job cuts, their 401(k)s, veterans’ rights, Social Security, the war in Ukraine, transgender and gay rights, and misinformation on autism and vaccines.

“Everything here is a big issue,” said Fio Holloman, 22, who attended a rally in Chicago’s Daley Plaza.

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Fort Worth, Texas, at one point shutting down traffic for at least four blocks. Jeannie Walker, 54, couldn’t land on just one issue when asked what brought her to Saturday’s protest.

“All of it,” she said.

Aaron Burk, who attended the Washington rally and whose girlfriend took a buyout from the Department of Energy, said he was worried that the administration would not stop at deporting, without due process, immigrants who lack legal status and would imprison and deport U.S. citizens.

“Where does it stop?” he said. Burk added that his daughter is transgender and that he was most concerned about the dehumanization of minorities.

Hundreds took to the streets in Jacksonville to protest a number of causes, including the president’s attacks on the LBGTQ+ community and the government’s desire to alter the Endangered Species Act.

“We are losing our country,” said one demonstrator, Sara Harvey, 65. In the last few months, she said she had protested the federal job cuts led by Elon Musk and joined the nationwide protests April 5.

“I’m worried for my grandchildren,” she said. “I do it for them.”

In Cincinnati, thousands of people marched peacefully through downtown. Aftab Pureval, the mayor, led the crowd in a chant of “vote them out” and denounced the Trump administration for cutting federal workers, imposing tariffs and mismanaging the economy, saying that everything that working families need will become more expensive.

For some who attended, like Andrea Mallory, 35, a social worker, the event was akin to a group therapy session.

“This is good for us emotionally,” she said.

A celebration in Concord, Massachusetts, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the beginning of the American Revolution, was not part of the organized network of protests, but some people used the occasion to draw parallels between then and now.

Conan Walter, 65, stood on the Old North Bridge holding a large poster scrawled with the words “Stop fascism now.”

“This celebration is about us getting out from under the king of England’s authoritarian rule,” Walter said. “That rule is trying to make a comeback today, and it’s important that people step up against that and meet the challenge.”

Still, not everyone in Concord was there to protest Saturday. Deborah Bucknam, 78, an avid Trump supporter and lawyer from northern Vermont, said she felt shut out of the political conversation Saturday morning. Bucknam came to Concord to honor American history, and she said political differences shouldn’t overshadow the milestone.

But she acknowledged that demonstrators were allowed to voice their dissent.

“Protests are part of the American experience,” she said. “We have a right to protest, but everyone has a right to protest.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.