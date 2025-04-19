This day in history: EPA said Spokane and Seattle failed to enforce emission rules. Manslaughter case ended in hung jury

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice of violation “for failure to enforce vehicle emission inspections in Spokane and Seattle,” The Spokesman-Review reported on April 19, 1975. (Spokesman-Review archives)

From 1975: The Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice of violation “for failure to enforce vehicle emission inspections in Spokane and Seattle.”

The state had rejected the idea of mandatory inspections, and had instead proposed spot-checks and “voluntary” emission inspections. The EPA’s regional administrator said that would not alleviate air pollution problems in Seattle and Spokane. Experience had shown that only about 10% of car owners would voluntarily submit their cars for inspection.

Gov. Daniel J. Evans had “opposed the inspection program for several years.” Evans met with the national EPA administrator a few days earlier, but they reached no agreement.

The EPA was attempting to reduce carbon monoxide levels in Spokane by 50% , and in Seattle 55%.

Dr. George H. Green, a “prominent local physician” was driving on Division Avenue when his Franklin touring car was struck by a car on Fourth Avenue driven by John Pavelich, the proprietor of the Utah Bar. Green died at Sacred Heart Hospital. Pavelich was booked into jail. The Spokane Daily Chronicle ran a picture of the Franklin in March 3, 1925. (Spokesman-Review archives)

From 1925: The judge declared a hung jury in the trial of John Pavelich, who was charged with manslaughter in the death of Dr. George Green.

Pavelich had been accused of driving at a high rate of speed at Fourth Avenue and Division Street on March 5, and crashing into Green’s car. Green was ejected from his vehicle and died shortly afterward.

The testimony in the trial was contradictory. One witness said he saw Pavelich roaring down the street. He turned to his wife and said, “Gee, that fellow is certainly exceeding the speed limit.” His wife replied, “It’s a wonder something doesn’t happen.”

Moments later, they heard a crash.

Some witnesses, however, claimed that it was Green, not Pavelich who was speeding. After numerous ballots, the jury stood deadlocked at eight for acquittal and four for conviction. A retrial was likely.