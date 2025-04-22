Mary Walker School District tax levy fails for the second time

SPRINGDALE, Wash. – Springdale-based school district Mary Walker won’t see a renewal on its property tax levy, election night results indicate.

The 560-pupil district in Stevens County failed, with 53.8% voting against on election night, the second failure for the district after a February attempt fared slightly worse.

The levy would have collected $2.8 million over four years. Without it, Superintendent Todd Spear told The Spokesman-Review the district would have to cut five to seven certified teachers and at least 10 classified staff, which would mean larger class sizes and less individual attention for students. Athletic programs would also face significant cuts.

