NFL Draft preview: Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders? How about neither (plus five bruisers with upside value)

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

The Pac-12 produced some decent quarterback play while on its deathbed – at least, that’s the view of NFL general managers and presidents of football operations.

In the final two seasons of its previous existence (2022-23), the conference produced seven quarterbacks destined for the NFL draft.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA) and Tanner McKee (Stanford) were selected in the 2023 draft.

Caleb Williams (USC), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and Bo Nix (Oregon) were picked in the 2024 draft.

The final two quarterbacks, Cam Ward, who played for Washington State in 2023, and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, are members of the 2025 draft class.

Both are expected to be selected in the first round Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Ward, who finished his career at Miami, likely will be the No. 1 overall pick while Sanders should be off the board soon after.

Which means the Pac-12’s final season with the legacy schools – the captivating fall of 2023 – likely included five quarterbacks who became top-12 draft picks.

That said, the three selected in the first round last spring were more accomplished than the duo slotted for the first round this week.

“This is a tough class for me,” said Brock Huard, the former Washington quarterback and Fox Sports analyst who spent six years in the NFL.

“Cam is obviously the most sustainable. Incarnate Word to Pullman, Wash., to Coral Gables – there has been a lot of substance-building. I like his size. I like his structure. I like his substance. I like that grit that has been built in him.”

Huard’s assessment of the former Pac-12 quarterbacks came during a wide-ranging conversation on “Canzano and Wilner: The Podcast.” He was more critical of Sanders and connected the 23-year-old’s future to Colorado’s controversial decision to retire his number last weekend.

“Shedeur’s fascinating,” Huard said. “The fact they are retiring his jersey before (CU great) Kordell Stewart, that is – for the player, that’s not healthy. It’s not right. What are we doing? … It’s not a healthy way to build.

“On the flip side, the dude is tough as nails. I had him four times last year, and I love the toughness. He is old school. There’s a grown-man nature to him. Right place, right fit, right time, right culture – there’s some good stuff there.”

While some draft analysts wonder about Sanders’ mobility and arm strength, Ward’s physical tools are worthy of the No. 1 overall pick. His weaknesses – a knack for poor decisions, which was on display throughout his two seasons at WSU, and lack of urgency.

The smart move in the 2025 draft? Don’t take either quarterback early.

“All over this draft – first, second and third round – I’d take big people,” Huard said. “This is a meat-and-potatoes, big-people draft.

“I’m tired of, ‘We can get a guard later.’ No, get a tackle and make him a guard. Make your line the best it can be with the most talented athletes … There’s a bunch of grown men in this draft.”

The same Pac-12 legacy schools that produced so many elite quarterbacks in 2022-23 have their fair share of “grown men” available this week.

Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon are projected for the first round or the top half of the second round. Same with UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo. Beyond that trio, there’s value.

Keep an eye on these five:

Oregon edge rusher Jordan Burch: A leg injury forced Burch to miss several games in the middle of the ’24 season and limited his overall effectiveness. But when he’s right physically and locked in mentally, the 280-pound edge rusher has game-changing ability. Some projections peg Burch for the third round. Don’t be surprised if he’s off the board in the second.

Oregon State guard Joshua Gray: One of the best linemen of the decade in the Pac-12, partly because Gray has played the entire decade. He started for the Beavers as a freshman in 2020 and remained a stalwart for over five seasons. The first four were spent at tackle, the fifth at guard. Gray’s run-blocking skills are elite. His durability is off the charts.

Arizona guard Jonah Savaiinaea: A year ago, offensive tackle Jordan Morgan became the first Arizona player in 16 years to be selected in the first round. Savaiinaea probably won’t make it two in a row for the Wildcats, but he’s a good bet for Day 2. Projected for the interior, his experience playing tackle for the Wildcats should generate additional value.

Utah defensive tackle Junior Tafuna: The former All-Pac-12 honoree wasn’t as productive in his final season and lacks the requisite athleticism for high-round selection. He’s a likely third-day pick who offers solid value but must get stronger in order to hold his own against NFL guards and centers.

Arizona State tailback Cam Skattebo: He’s not a lineman, so forgive the editorial license. But Skattebo plays with the physicality of a pulling guard and the relentlessness of an edge rusher. He seeks out contact, bounces off tacklers and has deceptive speed once into the second level. Also, Skattebo’s receiving skills provide versatility as a third-down back. As a middle-round pick, he’s a steal. Will someone be smart enough to snatch him in the second or third?