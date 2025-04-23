Seahawks are nearly on the clock for NFL draft. What you need to know.

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Seattle Seahawks have undoubtedly been productive with their last three NFL drafts.

Thanks to loading up on extra selections from the Russell Wilson trade, they made 27 picks over the 2022, 2023 and 2024 drafts.

Of that group, all but three remain on the roster — 2024 sixth-round cornerback D.J. James, 2022 seventh-round receiver Bo Melton and 2023 fourth-round pick defensive tackle Cameron Young, who was waived on Wednesday.

Nine became a full-time starter for at least one season, and another seven became at least part-time starters or played key roles as situational players.

Three have been named to at least one Pro Bowl — cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon (first round, 2023) and Riq Woolen (fifth round, 2022) and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (first round, 2023).

A few others have shown the potential to someday earn that honor, notably left tackle Charles Cross (first round, 2022).

Those players form the core of a team that went 10-7 last season in the first year under coach Mike Macdonald, a game away from the postseason.

In fact, there is no one left from the drafts of 2019-21 and only punter Michael Dickson left of the drafts from 2017-18.

The task this year is to win that 11th or 12th game to assure a postseason appearance — and maybe a home playoff game for the first time since the 2020 season.

To do that, the Seahawks need to at least replicate the success they’ve had the last three years when the 2025 NFL draft begins Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.

It would obviously be even better if the Seahawks could hit a home run with this class.

To build on what feels like have been good-to-above average drafts the last three years with a great one.

To find a future All-Pro such as a Kam Chancellor or Richard Sherman in the fifth round, the way the Seahawks did in 2010 and 2011 in the first two drafts under John Schneider, when they put together classes that built the Super Bowl winning team of 2013.

Schneider said Monday he feels the team is well-positioned to add significant talent to the roster.

First, the Seahawks have five of the first 92 picks, thanks in part to the DK Metcalf and Geno Smith trades, the most in the top 100 of any NFL team.

To Schneider, that means the Seahawks have a lot of capital make moves on the fly as the draft unfolds.

“There’s a lot of room for activity,” Schneider said. “It just provides us with more opportunities to either just stay and pick good players or maneuver around.”

The Seahawks also have, in Schneider’s view, the flexibility to go a number of ways with their picks thanks to many returning players in set positions. They return 10 of 11 players from the starting defense at the end of the 2024 season and seven of 11 on offense (notably replacing Smith with free agent signee Sam Darnold at QB).

“I think we can just go pick darn good football players,” Schneider said.

Still, the draft is always a journey into the unknown.

The Seahawks have twice had the 18th pick and got two solid players — defensive tackle Manu Tuiasosopo in 1979 and defensive end Tony Woods in 1987.

Each became full-time starters for the Seahawks, though neither earned a Pro Bowl or All-Pro bid.

That’s actually the norm for players taken 18th.

According to Pro Football Reference, of the 59 players taken 18th in league history, only four have earned at least one All-Pro first-team honor, the most recent was former Husky cornerback Marcus Peters, who was taken in that spot by Kansas City in 2015 and has two All-Pro nods.

Thirteen have earned at least one Pro Bowl nod, but none since 2018 draftee, cornerback Jaire Alexander of Green Bay.

As should be no surprise, the odds of players who earn such honors generally decreases as the draft gets into the lower rounds.

Just seven of 57 players taken 50th overall — which is where the Seahawks pick first in the second round — have made a Pro Bowl and only once since 2008 (cornerback Jaylon Johnson of the Bears, taken in 2020). That number jumps to 12 of 56 taken 52nd overall, where they has their second pick in the second round.

The Seahawks need to buck those odds and get not just contributors in this draft but a difference-maker or two.

Who will the Seahawks take at 18?

Their needs are generally viewed as beginning with the interior offensive line (guard/center), as the Seahawks need to upgrade and replace last year’s starting left guard, Laken Tomlinson.

The Seahawks have added only journeyman tackle Josh Jones to the line so far this offseason, fueling the idea they will add an O-lineman or two in the draft.

Other positions to address include receiver, where the Seahawks could look to add more options for Darnold despite signing veterans Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to replace Metcalf; tight end, where starter Noah Fant has just one year left on his contract; cornerback, where Woolen is entering the final year of his contract; and rush end, a spot where teams can simply never be good enough in today’s game.

Among players most commonly mocked to the Seahawks are:

• Guard/center Grey Zabel, North Dakota State. Zabel has the potential to play all over the line but could step right in to a starting guard spot. That Zabel is viewed as potentially able to play center, guard and tackle may make moot any concern of the value of taking a guard at 18. Zabel would likely start his Seahawks career at guard or center but could eventually play tackle. Albert Breer of SI.com portrayed Zabel’s stock Wednesday as potentially higher than commonly viewed and that he could go as high as 12 to Dallas.

• Offensive lineman Tyler Booker, Alabama. Booker also has versatility but would likely be used initially as a guard.

• Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, Jr., Texas. Pretty much the same comment as the two above. Banks could be drafted to fill the guard hole for now but bump out to tackle later.

• Receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona. McMillan is one of the more polarizing players in the draft. Most think he won’t last until 18. But if he does, the undeniable potential of the 6-foot-4, 219-pounder could prove too much for the Seahawks to pass up. Other receivers mentioned for the Seahawks include Missouri’s Luther Burden III, Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka (a Steilacoom High grad) and Texas’ Matthew Golden.

• Cornerback Will Johnson, Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder is expected to go higher. But he comes with some injury concerns that could cause him to fall here and if so, the Seahawks could pounce.

• Safety Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has drawn comparisons to Chancellor and would give Macdonald another talented DB with whom to scheme multi-safety sets.

• Tight end Colston Loveland, Michigan. The top TE on draft boards, Penn State’s Tyler Warren, is likely to be gone. But Loveland could be there if they want to go that route.

• Rush end Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College. Led the nation with 16.5 sacks last year, which pretty much says it all about his potential impact.

There’s also the question of whether the Seahawks could take a quarterback. Thursday’s first round would be a surprise. Eventually in the draft wouldn’t be, especially if they are able to trade Sam Howell.

The draft culminates a year of work for Schneider and the team’s scouting department. Schneider sounded optimistic this week the work will prove worth it.

“This is the most exciting time because it’s like this influx of new talent that’s coming in, respecting the past, respecting who’s here, then bringing in this new group of guys that everybody has done an amazing job of spending time with and identifying,’’ he said.