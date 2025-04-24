Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for April 24, 2025

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

Braggin’ rights: Most of my friends shot a turkey during the first week of the season. After striking out on opening day, my two guests, George and Steve Kueber from Killam, Alberta, got their birds on the second day. I’m still looking for mine. The big tom in the field below my house still has five girlfriends, but they’ll be leaving soon to nest, and my decoy will look a lot more appealing.

On the Idaho Fish and Game Twin Lakes boating access site, work has resumed and is on track to reopen before the end of April. The site is located in the channel between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes on West Twin Lakes Road. In the meantime, the county boat launches located on Upper and Lower Twin Lakes will remain open to and accessible by the public.

Overheard: The annual cooperative effort by WDFW, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and the Spokane Tribe of Indians to suppress northern pike at Lake Roosevelt is underway. The majority of the suppression efforts are focused in the upper half of Lake Roosevelt from the confluence of the Spokane River to North Gorge, where northern pike abundance is the greatest. WDFW has also conducted northern pike suppression at Lake Spokane (Long Lake) since 2021. Over the last couple of years, the number of northern pike captured has decreased substantially there. This year, WDFW will move toward a monitoring approach and conduct a reservoir-wide gillnet survey over a week period in mid-May to determine if further northern pike suppression is necessary.

Bear Lake Regional Park, just north of Spokane, is again closed as construction and reseeding is completed. The park will fully re - open, concurrent with the county-wide park season and ribbon cutting on May 14. The 3,000 trout planted in Bear Lake recently will not be available to anglers until then.

Heads up: The Deer Lake Mack Attack Derby sponsored by North 2 Tackle and Deer Lake Resort will be held May 10 and 11 at Deer Lake Resort. There will be cash prizes for biggest mackinaw in adult and youth divisions as well as for the heaviest five-mack bag for two days. Entry fees of $25 for adults and $10 for youths will be added to the $600 donated by the Deer Park Home Owners Association. Register at Deer Lake Resort anytime starting May 1. A $5.00 buy-in side pot for biggest smallmouth bass will also be available for anyone interested, adult or youth, the cash prize determined by the number of entries.

extra space Tip of the week: Early in the season (and especially on opening day), most of the trout in recently planted lakes will be either in shallow water or the top few feet of deeper water.

Fly fishing

Silver Bow Fly Shop said March Browns and Nemouras are still the dominant dry fly hatches on the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene, where fishing has been good, but keep an eye out for the Gray Drakes in the coming weeks. Midday has been providing the best hatches. The St. Joe has also been good.

The local favorites, Medical, Amber and Coffeepot lakes, have been fishing steadily for rainbow trout. Leeches, chironomids, callibaetis, damsels, water boatmen, daphnia (blobs) have all been popular among fly fishermen.

Bayley and McDowell Lake on the Little Pend Oreille National Wildlife Refuge in Stevens County offer decent rainbow trout fishing with good access for fly fishermen. Both lakes also have brook trout.

Omak Lake has been attracting fly fishermen hoping to catch one of its huge Lahontan cutthroat this spring. To fish Omak you need a Colville Tribal fishing licenses, Reservation Use Permits and Boat Launch Permits. It may be difficult to launch large boats at Mission and Nicholson beaches.

Trout and kokanee

The 2025 Washington Trout Derby opens Saturday, the Washington opener, and runs through Oct. 31 at more than 100 stocked lakes. The 10th anniversary edition of the derby is the biggest, with more than 100 participating businesses offering nearly 1,100 donated prizes, which will be handed out to anglers who catch a tagged trout. Winning derby trout will have an orange tag attached near a fin. Keep the tag to claim your prize.

District 2 WDFW Biologist Randy Osborne said his preseason sampling suggested Williams Lake is going to be hard to beat on the opener. Cutthroat are plentiful and are averaging 15 to 16 inches, and it looks like a good carry-over rate on the rainbows as well, with fish ranging from 13 to 17 inches.

Osborne said Badger Lake should also fish well, as it has lots of rainbows and cutthroat in the 11- to 13-inch range, with some larger and some smaller. Kokanee did well over the winter with some running about 12 inches. By late summer, those fish will probably be in the 16-inch range.

As in years past, Clear Lake should also be productive. From preseason sampling, rainbows were ranging from 11 to 17 inches, browns were ranging anywhere from 10 to 22 inches, and although fewer, tiger trout in the 15-inch range are also available.

For those wanting a little more solace on opening day, Fishtrap Lake may be a good place to go. The lake has been stocked with catchable size rainbow (10 to 11 inches), a handful of jumbo rainbow (18 to 21 inches), and some nice carryover rainbows in the 16-inch range will also be available. Osborne said Fish Lake will give up a few trout, but it won’t be the best as the lake is loaded with 6-inch perch.

Northeast Washington lakes received thousands of catchable trout plants in the past couple of months, in addition to the fry and fingerlings from last year that are now expected to be around 11 inches on opening day. Larger carryover fish stocked in previous years are 16 to 18 inches and larger. Rocky, Starvation, Cedar, and Waitts lakes should all be fishing well when the season opens. A plant of 15,000 brook trout and over 70,000 rainbow trout will be planted at Deer Lake. Fishing should be excellent. Frater Lake, near Colville, has three species of trout and usually has good fishing. It received 1,500 catchable rainbow last week.

West Medical, Badger, Williams, Clear, Diamond, Jumpoff Joe and Waitts have all been sweetened with jumbo rainbow. Anglers might also consider Mudgett Lake.

Substantial plants of catchable rainbow trout were made in late March and mid-April in numerous Chelan County Lakes such as Fish, Clear and Roses, and in Beehive Reservoir.

Spectacle Lake in Okanogan received a tiger trout plant of 836 fish weighing three fish to the pound.

Both Conconully reservoirs, Patterson Lake and Jameson Lake will provide good fishing. Expect rainbow trout and kokanee in the 10- to 12-inch range with carryover fish to 15 inches at Conconully.

Park Lake in Grant County will receive around 34,000 catchable rainbow this year. It is a popular opening day lake.

Spiny ray

Idaho anglers don’t generally get as excited about opening day as those in Washington because the Clearwater and Panhandle waters are home to many lakes that never close.

Many of these have good fishing from shore. A few of the best are Round in Bonner County, Hauser in Kootenai County and Dawson in Boundary County, all more noted for spiny ray than trout.

Washington anglers note that while the walleye bite is fair to good in lakes such as Potholes, Moses, Banks and Long, largemouth bass fishing has really ramped up, particularly in the Potholes sand dunes. Roosevelt smallmouth waters are not quite warm enough for fishing to take off, but more fish are being caught there each week.

Eloika Lake crappie fishing reports continue to trickle in. While the trickle is slower from Liberty, Newman, Hayden and Fernan, warming water is ramping up the bite.

Hunting

Idaho Fish and Game has set waterfowl hunting dates and regulations for 2025 and 2026, and 50 controlled tags will be available for swans. The application period runs May 1 to June 5.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com