Prep roundup: Ella Bendele knocks in five for Central Valley softball; Connor Moffitt has strong start for Mt. Spokane baseball

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 22, Gonzaga Prep 4 (5): Ella Bendele went 3 for 5 with a home run, double and five RBIs and the Bears (7-9, 7-7) defeated the visiting Bullpups (0-17, 0-15). Lorraina Palmer knocked in five for Central Valley.

Ridgeline 10, Lewis and Clark 9: Kadence Barcus scored an insurance run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning and the visiting Falcons (9-6, 9-5) defeated the Tigers (3-11, 3-11). Winning pitcher Persaid Triplett tripled and had two RBIs. Rhiannon Kilgore hit a grand slam for LC.

University 17, Ferris 3 (5): Ava Thompson drove in three runs with a home run and a double and stole two bases and the visiting Titans (11-5,10-4) defeated the Saxons (6-10-1, 5-9). Cadence Hyndman and Tori Norling homered for Ferris.

Cheney 8, Shadle Park 2: Millie Bieto doubled twice and had a stolen base and the Blackhawks (6-10, 6-8) defeated the visiting Highlanders (5-10, 4-10). Annabelle Moreno led Shadle Park with two hits.

Mt. Spokane 10, Mead 0 (5): Addi Jay struck out 10 in a three-hit, five-inning shutout and the visiting Wildcats (15-0, 14-0) defeated the Panthers (15-2, 13-2). Avery Fox drove in four and Riley Kincaid homered.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 27-34, North Central 2-0 (5) : Lily Somers drove in five runs and the visiting Bantams (10-5, 9-5) swept the Wolfpack (0-13, 0-13). Aneysa Judy, Ryann Combs, Olivia Tannehill and Kizzie Line each scored five runs for Clarkston. Veyah Craven pitched a one-hitter in the opener.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 9, Cheney 7 (9): Braxxton Barker scored the go-ahead run on an error in the ninth inning and the visiting Falcons (6-10, 6-7) beat the Blackhawks (5-10, 3-10). Jace Vega had three hits and an RBI for Cheney. Charlie Lynn had four hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Ridgeline.

University 7, Shadle Park 0: Canon Frank hit a two-run double and the Titans (11-4, 10-3) beat the visiting Highlanders (7-8, 5-8). Luca Longo and Jack Del Mese each stole two bases for U-Hi.

Gonzaga Prep 10, Mead 3: Jackson Buckner had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs and the Bullpups (12-4, 10-3) beat the visiting Panthers (2-13, 2-12).

Central Valley 12, Lewis and Clark 2 (5): Tristan Pulliam had two hits and three RBIs and the Bears (12-3, 11-2) beat the visiting Tigers (5-10, 4-9). Garrett Bozo had two hits for LC.

Mt. Spokane 13, Ferris 3 (6): Connor Moffitt struck out eight over five one-hit shutout innings and the visiting Wildcats (13-3, 10-3) beat the Saxons (4-11, 4-9). Braeden Parker homered for Mt. Spokane. Javin Coltrain hit a two-run double for Ferris.

Boys soccer GSL 2A

North Central 2, Rogers 0: Murtaza Ahmadi scored an unassisted goal and the Wolfpack (6-6-1, 5-5) beat the visiting Pirates (1-11, 0-9) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Pullman 2, Clarkston 0: The visiting Greyhounds (14-0, 10-0) beat the Bantams (3-9, 2-7) via forfeit.

East Valley 4, Deer Park 0: The visiting Knights (8-5, 6-3) beat the Stags (4-8, 3-7).