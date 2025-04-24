This day in history: 14 miners were trapped by fire in Hecla mine. 3 brothers arrested in pulltab thefts

Three brothers, age 21 to 33, were charged in a pulltab swindling scheme at several local taverns, The Spokesman-Review reported on April 24, 1975. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Three brothers, age 21 to 33, were charged in a pulltab swindling scheme at several local taverns.

Officers were first called to the Barlow Tavern, 311 W. Sprague. They were told that the three men took 1,600 tickets from a pulltab machine without paying and then cashed in winning tickets worth $145.50.

The brothers were long gone, but while officers were at the Barlow Tavern investigating, they got a call from the Midway Tavern, 427 Spokane Falls Blvd., where three men had just pulled off a similar scheme, stealing 278 tickets from a pulltab machine and cashing in $20 worth of winners.

While officers were at the Midway, they received another tip: The three suspects were at the Three B’s Billiard Parlor, 420 W. Main, apparently looking for a third payday.

Officers went to the Three B’s and arrested all three brothers on theft charges.

A fire 2,000 feet below the surface at the Hecla Mine in Burke, Idaho, trapped 14 miners for 16 hours and frantic rescue efforts were continuing, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on April 24, 1925. (Spokesman-Review archives)

From 1925: A fire 2,000 feet below the surface at the Hecla Mine in Burke, Idaho, trapped 14 miners for 16 hours and frantic rescue efforts were continuing.

“Hope was expressed at midday that the men might be brought out alive, if the fire could be extinguished on time,” said the Chronicle.

Hope rested on the fact that “there are miles of tunnel to which the men can retreat for safety.” However, smoke and “poison gas” threatened them.

Most of the other miners at the Hecla were led to safety when the fire broke out.

Crews were attempting to get to the trapped men, but so far were driven back by heat and gases.