‘True test of artistry and versatility’: Grand Kyiv Ballet brings ‘Swan Lake’ to First Interstate Center for the Arts

Grand Kyiv Ballet will perform “Swan Lake” on Saturday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. (Courtesy)

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

In December, the Grand Kyiv Ballet performed “The Snow Queen,” based on the story of the same name by Hans Christian Andersen, in Spokane at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Company founder Alex Stoianov said he and the troupe were delighted with their experience bringing “The Snow Queen” to Spokane as part of its debut North American tour.

“The venue was of a very high standard – perfect for a professional ballet company – and the audience was warm, welcoming and numerous,” he said in an email. “We were thrilled to see such a great turnout and such a positive reaction to our new ballet.”

Now with warmer weather to enjoy, the company returns to Spokane and the FICA on Saturday for a production of “Swan Lake.”

As Stoianov tells it, roles in “Swan Lake” are rarely given to young dancers still early in their careers, rather it’s a role that truly has to be earned. Dancing in “Swan Lake” was a dream for Stoianov, but it wasn’t until he had already danced lead roles as a principal dancer in ballets like “The Nutcracker,” “Snow White,” “Romeo and Juliet” and “Don Quixote” that he was given the opportunity.

“ ‘Swan Lake’ always stood apart,” he said. “When I finally performed it for the first time, it felt like a milestone – a moment where years of hard work and experience came together on stage.”

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” tells the story of Odette, a young princess, who is cursed by an evil sorcerer named Baron Von Rothbart to turn into a swan. One day, Odette encounters Prince Siegfried, who learns of Odette’s curse.

The curse, she tells him, can only be broken if someone who has never been in love before promises to love Odette forever.

The ballet moves to a costume ball during which six princesses are presented to Prince Siegfried. Rothbart, in disguise, arrives with his daughter Odile, who has been transformed to look like Odette.

Odile’s trick initially convinces Prince Siegfried, but when he realizes his mistake, he flees in an attempt to right things with Odette.

The dual role of Odette/Odile will be performed by Mirei Hayashi, a ballet dancer from Japan, alongside Ukrainian dancer Mykola Khoma as Prince Siegfried. The Grand Kyiv Ballet also features dancers from the U.S. and Europe, who Stoianov said dance with the same goal as the Ukrainian dancers in the company – “to support and preserve the legacy of Ukrainian ballet during this difficult time for Ukraine.”

A demanding role like that of Odette and Odile requires technical skill, stamina and the emotional range to play, as Stoianov describes them, the delicate and lyrical Odette and the powerful and seductive Odile.

“It’s a true test of artistry and versatility, and we are proud to present such a talented ballerina in this iconic role,” he said.

To mark the change between Odette and Odile, Hayashi wears a white tutu for Odette, the Swan Queen, and a black tutu for Odile, the Black Swan. There will also be a physical transformation of sorts, as Odette requires soft, flowing movements while Odile requires sharp, bold steps.

Stoianov said the transformation between the two characters is one of the most exciting and iconic aspects of the piece and a challenge for any ballerina.

All of the costumes and sets used in Grand Kyiv Ballet performances are handcrafted by master artisans from Ukraine’s national theaters, which Stoianov said gives each production not only rich visual detail but also authenticity.

“Every element – from the intricate embroidery on the costumes to the hand-painted backdrops – reflects the deep cultural heritage and craftsmanship of Ukrainian theater,” he said. “These technical elements help transport the audience into the magical world of ‘Swan Lake,’ adding depth and beauty to every scene.”

Along with the true Ukrainian authenticity, the Grand Kyiv Ballet’s take on “Swan Lake” also differs from the version many American audiences are likely familiar with in that it has a happy ending.

Stoianov said the company’s ending offers a fresh perspective on the classic tale and gives the audience a sense of hope, triumph, joy and fulfillment.

“Swan Lake” has been part of the Grand Kyiv Ballet’s repertoire since the company was founded in 2014. Stoianov sees it as the responsibility of the company to share the “timeless work” with audiences and keep its legacy alive.

“It is one of the greatest treasures of classical ballet, a masterpiece that belongs to the whole world,” he said.

“Swan Lake” is also beloved amongst the company because composer Tchaikovsky lived and worked in Ukraine for half his life, though Stoianov said history tends to forget that information.

Sharing the talent of Ukrainian ballet dancers and Ukrainian culture and artistry with global audiences has been a cornerstone of the Grand Kyiv Ballet since the beginning.

When Stoianov spoke with The Spokesman-Review about “The Snow Queen,” he shared that in the early days of the company, the dancers and staff made many props by hand and performed about 35 times a year.

More than a decade later, the company utilizes the skill of those master artisans and its four troupes perform hundreds of times a year.

Stoianov calls the company’s growth both humbling and inspiring, bringing with it recognition and opportunities to perform in prestigious theaters around the world. And with dancers from Japan, the United States and Europe joining the company, different styles and influences have become incorporated with the Grand Kyiv Ballet’s Ukrainian roots.

Those roots and encouraging growth over the last decade, plus the mission to put the spotlight on Ukrainian dancers, are what keep Stoianov, who, along with his family, found refuge in Issaquah about two years ago, working and dreaming of a brighter future for Ukraine.

“Through difficult times, especially for Ukraine, our mission has only grown stronger, and it’s been a joy to see the positive impact we’re making in the world of ballet,” he said. “Looking back, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved, and I’m excited for what the future holds!”