Gonzaga women announce signing of Saint Mary’s transfer Zeryhia Aokuso

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team has announced the signing of two guards via the transfer portal.

Former Mead three-sport standout Teryn Gardner, a 5-foot-9 freshman who spent her first collegiate season at Boise State, committed to Gonzaga two weeks ago. The Zags added another transfer from Saint Mary’s, 5-10 Zeryhia Aokuso from Amarillo, Texas.

Gardner was a two-time Greater Spokane League Most Valuable Player and the league’s top defensive player her senior season.

“We are so glad to bring Teryn back home,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “She is a great shooter who has the motor to play the speed we like to play at Gonzaga. She will be able to guard multiple positions and is eager to improve as a player.”

Aokuso, who will be a junior in the fall, was named the West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year and to the second team in 2023-24. She averaged 10.9 points per game in her two seasons, starting 45 games.

“Zeryhia is a proven and versatile player who has been an opponent’s nightmare since she stepped on the floor … the first time her freshman season,” Fortier said. “Her size and skill set make her a challenge to guard, and her midrange jumper is one of the best I’ve seen. She is a great passer and will bring valuable experience this year.”

Gonzaga went into the portal season seeking to add depth at forward.

Gardner and Aokuso replace redshirt junior guard Bree Salenbien and sophomore guard Claire O’Connor, both of whom entered the portal. Salenbien signed with Ball State and O’Connor with Colorado.

Washington State has signed one player after losing six in the portal.

Mackenzie Chatfield, who hails from Aukland, New Zealand, comes to Pullman from Western Kentucky, where she spent two seasons. A 5-9 guard, Chatfield averaged 5.8 points per game.

Junior guard Astera Tuhina, freshman post Dayana Mendes, sophomore wing Jenna Villa, redshirt post Candace Kpetikou, junior guard Kyra Gardner and freshman guard Alice Dart entered the portal.

Tuhina (Oregon), Villa (Oregon State), Mendes (Southern Cal), Kpetikou (Miami) and Gardner (Idaho) have all found new homes.