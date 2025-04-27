Christopher Tamayo adds to list of former Spokane actors landing on Broadway

A leap from Spokane to the Broadway stage came fast for Christopher Tamayo. The Central Valley High School graduate, now 25, recently performed twice in a lead role in the musical comedy, “Maybe Happy Ending.”

At the Belasco Theatre, the show centers on two lifelike robots who are retired in the near future: Oliver and Claire. Tamayo played Oliver on March 29 for that day’s two shows, stepping in for actor Darren Criss of “Glee” fame.

“That was the first time I had done the role of Oliver in a public performance, so it was very exciting,” Tamayo said by phone. “It was quite surreal.

“I think it’s also surreal to note the history of Broadway performers who have come out of Spokane: Sophia Anne Caruso who was in ‘Beetlejuice’ and then Max Kumangai, who I think currently is in ‘Hadestown’ on Broadway. There has been this legacy of people from Spokane going to Broadway, but I never thought I’d be among those ranks.”

Before the November premiere of “Maybe Happy Ending,” Tamayo joined its small cast as the standby for two roles – whenever a primary performer can’t go on stage – for both Oliver and Gil, a jazz crooner. In December, Tamayo was on stage several times as Gil.

Because the March 29 show was part of Criss’ scheduled vacation, Tamayo knew in advance, so that day’s audiences included his mother, Jessica Tamayo, aunt Christine Cuenco and Yvonne Johnson, Spokane Valley Summer Theatre’s executive artistic director and one of his mentors.

Tamayo isn’t a stranger to big productions. He performed in several Spokane Valley summer shows, including playing Dickon Sowerby in “The Secret Garden.”

Nearly a year ago, he was traveling as a cast member in a national tour of “Les Misérables” when a friend asked him to help her complete an audition tape for “Maybe Happy Ending.” Reading the script, Tamayo realized it was for a show that already casted Helen Shen for the role of Claire.

Shen is his friend and fellow University of Michigan musical theatre program graduate, so Tamayo jumped at the chance to be on Broadway and work with Shen.

“I called my agents and said, ‘I would really like an appointment because I think this could be a good fit,’” he said. “Ten minutes later, they emailed me a self-tape appointment, so I read the script in a day and then filmed my audition the day after. I didn’t hear back for a month, and I was still on tour, so I assumed the job had gone by.

“After a month, I got a call when we had a break from the tour with them offering me the role as understudy for those two roles. It was a very fast, whirlwind process.”

He put in his departure notice for “Les Misérables,” for which he’d performed in the ensemble for more than a year. He and Shen were in Michigan’s 2022 graduating class. Playing Oliver meant they were on stage together for most of the scenes.

Performing on Broadway with her felt like “kismet” and surreal, he said, but their connection sparked.

“That was another exciting thing about performing (March 29) was that there is this chemistry and pre-existing relationship already, so it really came out in the humor, the romance and the heartbreak of the piece,” Tamayo said. “I was really excited to do that with Helen and showcase our years of friendship. I could have never imagined that would happen.”

Tamayo described the play as akin to a musical rom-com. It is often compared to the feel of an animated film, but with the intimacy and appeal of a classic romantic comedy. “Maybe Happy Ending” had its first success in South Korea before creators brought it to Broadway.

“It’s very well-written,” he said. “Both Claire and Oliver are what are called helperbots, who serve as helpers around the house for affluent people. The cool thing is during the course of the show, it kind of blurs the line between what we identify as humanity and what we identify as robots and artificial intelligence.”

His mom had gone to earlier shows when he performed as Gil, but she saw how the March 29 performances as Oliver required much more.

“The character Oliver demands a lot of the lines and singing,” Jessica Tamayo said.

“His physical gestures and facial expressions, and his interactions with the leading lady were amazing, with the emotions he let you feel,” she added. “At the end, we were all trembling, and my heart ached for a few days, because you feel for the character.”

She has watched her son’s fast rise in musical theater, which she acknowledged isn’t easy.

“I think God is really watching over him, and he knows how to work hard,” she said. “I think that’s why he’s there right now.”

Johnson said she wouldn’t have missed Tamayo’s Broadway debut as Oliver.

“Chris was as polished as any Broadway veteran on his Broadway debut performance, and I could not have been more proud,” said Johnson, who had a front row seat.

“He barely ever left the stage and his collaborative work with (University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance alumna) Helen J. Shen was sheer perfection. The story, their characters, the music and set units are engaging from start to finish.”

The musical is considered in the running for a potential Tony award, with announcements in early May.

Johnson expects it will get a nod.

“I have no doubt (it) will receive a Tony nomination for best musical, and it deserves to win.”