North Korea hails the ‘heroic feats’ of its troops fighting for Russia

By Michelle Ye Hee Lee Washington Post

SEOUL - North Korea on Monday acknowledged for the first time that it has sent soldiers to fight in Moscow’s war against Ukraine, hailing the “excellent soldiers” for their “heroic feats” in Russia’s Kursk region.

U.S., Ukrainian and South Korean officials have said since last fall that Pyongyang had dispatched about 12,000 troops to aid Moscow, and thousands have died. Two North Korean prisoners of war held by Ukraine have spoken publicly, and North Korean soldiers had left behind weapons and notes on the battlefield, leaving clues as to how they had adapted to modern war.

North Korea’s confirmation, published on the front page of state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun, came on the heels of Russia’s announcement Sunday praising joint efforts by soldiers from the two countries to “defeat” Ukrainian forces in Russia’s western Kursk region.

“They who fought for justice are all heroes and representatives of the honor of the motherland,” said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to the North Korean state media report. Kim said a monument will be established in Pyongyang in their honor.

“The fighting spirit and heroism of the soldiers who demonstrated the great name of the strong and the glory of the victors will shine long in the high platform of respect and honor generation after generation,” Kim’s statement read.

North Korea did not specify how many soldiers it had dispatched to Kursk.

Previously, Russia and North Korea had obliquely acknowledged the presence of the troops, with officials saying that if the “rumor” were true, it would be consistent with the two nations’ 2024 comprehensive strategic pact pledging to come to each other’s assistance in case of a military attack.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement to South Korea’s Yonhap News that North Korea and other third countries have “perpetuated” the war in Ukraine and “bear responsibility.”

“We continue to be concerned by the DPRK’s direct involvement in the war. The DPRK’s military deployment to Russia and any support provided by the Russian Federation to the DPRK in return must end,” Yonhap reported on Monday, using the abbreviation for North Korea’s official name.

The back-to-back announcements from Pyongyang and Moscow underscore the growing cooperation between the two countries in the aftermath of the war, in their efforts to join forces against the West.

North Korea has been one of the most vocal backers of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Kim pledging “full” support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “sacred war for regional peace and international justice.” U.S., Ukrainian and South Korean officials say in addition to manpower, Pyongyang has been sending shells and other weapons that Russia desperately needs, potentially in exchange for economic and weapons support.

The North Korean soldiers were highly motivated and tended to fight to the death or kill themselves with grenades to evade capture, Ukrainian forces have reported. While the North Korean soldiers suffered heavy casualties after their first deployment late last year, Ukrainian soldiers have said they improved their methods in a short time.

North Korea rarely gets involved in other nations’ conflicts, and this is the first large-scale involvement of North Korean combat troops in a foreign war.

Putin on Saturday claimed his forces have recaptured Kursk, which Ukrainian troops invaded last August and have been trying to hold on to a sliver of territory there. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disputed Putin’s claim, saying Ukrainian forces are still maintaining presence in Kursk.

Nonetheless, North Korean state media claimed “victory” for its efforts with Russia to confront Ukrainian forces in Kursk, and vowed that the cooperation between the two nations will continue “in all aspects.”

“The victorious conclusion of the operations for liberating the Kursk area is a victory of justice against injustice and, at the same time, a new chapter of history which demonstrated the highest strategic level of the firm militant friendship between the two countries,” according to the Rodong Sinmun article.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia would also provide North Korea with any assistance if needed.

“Of course, we have a treaty in force. And under this treaty, the parties have pledged to provide assistance to each other if necessary,” he said. “The participation of Korean soldiers in the operation to liberate the Kursk region has shown how effective this treaty is.”