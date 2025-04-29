This day in history: 2 Ferris High School alums were among survivors of avalanche that killed at least 3 on Mount St. Helens

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Two 1971 Ferris High School grads were “glad to be alive” after surviving an avalanche on Mount St. Helens.

They were part of a team of 29 students from the University of Puget Sound who were camped at the 6,500-foot level. Three students died, two were missing and 24 escaped unharmed.

“It sounded like a jet flying low, a deep rumbling,” said Walter “Skip” Strickland of Spokane. “Two seconds later someone yelled, ‘Avalanche!’ and then the snow hit us.”

The snow covered their tent, but they weren’t buried as deeply as some other tents. They were out of the tent in 30 seconds – but then they saw a frightening scene.

“Outside it was all white, with just the tops of a couple of tents showing,” said Andy Hersh.

Everyone “dug and probed for almost three hours,” trying to find their missing companions.

From 1925: The search was on for Joan Louise Bungay, 2, and Joe Lippert, 3, who vanished from the Bungay’s backyard at 712 W. 13th Avenue at 10 a.m.

So far, there was only one clue as to their whereabouts. They had been seen at the Hammerlund Grocery Store, a few blocks away, shortly after 10 a.m..

“We fear they have wandered away and have been picked up by some automobile driver,” said Mrs. Bungay. “It is also possible that some person, realizing that they are lost, has taken the children in and is unable to locate their parents.”

Both children were wearing “little blue overalls.”