Loose dog may have been factor in fatal plane crash in rural Alaska, reports say

By Sara Schilling Bellingham Herald

A dog on the loose may have contributed to a deadly plane crash in Alaska, reports say.

A pup was seen on a runway at an airstrip in Nanwalek as a Cessna headed in on April 28, KTUU reported, citing Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board.

“The pilot initiated a go-around,” Johnson told the outlet. “There was also another company airplane behind – he was talking to that airplane at the same time – said he was initiating the go-around, made a right turn away from the runway, pretty steep climb, and unfortunately, there was a loss of control.”

Johnson described it to the Anchorage Daily News “as a ‘loss of control consistent with a stall.’ ”

The Cessna T207 went into water at the runway’s end, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

Good Samaritans and first responders rushed to help, according to Alaska State Troopers, who said pilot Daniel Bunker, 48, of Homer, and passenger Jenny Miller, 37, of Anchorage, were killed.

A second passenger – an adult man – was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers.

Johnson told Alaska Public Media that animals are “a peril that you have to contend with” in rural areas, but he said he couldn’t think of another crash where an animal may have similarly contributed, the outlet reported.

Bunker was flying the plane for Smokey Bay Air, according to the FAA.

McClatchy News reached out to the company April 30 and was awaiting a response.

In a statement posted to X, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said “the First Lady and I are heartbroken by the tragic plane crash near Nanwalek. We send our deepest condolences to the families of Daniel Bunker and Jenny Miller, and we’re praying for the recovery of the injured passenger.”

Nanwalek is southwest of Homer, which is roughly a four hour drive from Anchorage on the Kenai Peninsula.