SREC prepares to make Spokane Valley its new home

SPOKANE VALLEY– Spokane Regional Emergency Communications is one step closer to moving into Spokane Valley.

On Tuesday, the Spokane Valley City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that would change the city’s wireless communication tower regulations so that SREC can begin building its tower at its new location, 12809 E. Mirabeau Parkway. The facility exists but needs a little tweaking before SREC can move in.

City code prohibits towers taller than 60 feet with 20 feet of antenna – SREC’s communication tower would be 100 feet high with a 20-foot antenna, which puts the communication agency in a bind because their current lease in Spokane is ending in five months.

Typically, the council abides by the three-touch rule, which means it sees an ordinance three times before ruling on it. This ordinance, the council agreed, was an emergency one with a quick timeline.

“It is just an interim regulation,” said Steve Roberge, planning manager for the city. “It does not set the final regulation, but it does allow certainty for SREC in their design and application and construction process.”

Construction of the new tower needs to begin soon so it can be operational in five months, when SREC leaves its current location in Spokane.

According to Roberge, the current regulation exists mostly for aesthetic purposes, but historically, there have been other towers in the Valley taller than 60 feet.

SREC is looking to make Spokane Valley its home for the next several decades, SREC spokesperson Kelly Conley said. The hope is that the tower will be built next spring so SREC can move to its new facility in fall 2026, Conley said.

“This will be the first time in Spokane County history that both fire and law enforcement are on a single platform for computer-aided dispatch. It’s pretty exciting,” Conley said.

There’s still discussion on where SREC will be operating from after its lease ends and before their new building is ready, but Conley said SREC has a backup center at District 9’s fire station that they could use while the new facility is under construction.