Trump, in warning to Russia, says nuclear submarines will be sent to ‘appropriate regions’

By Amy B Wang Washington Post

President Donald Trump said Friday that he has ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned “in the appropriate regions” after former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev reminded the United States that Moscow still has nuclear strike capabilities.

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Friday.

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump added.

Trump’s order comes as a war of words between the U.S. and Russia has escalated in the wake of Trump’s threat of steep tariffs if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine within 10 days.

Neither the Navy nor the Pentagon immediately responded to a request for comment.