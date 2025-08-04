Boeing machinists strike in St. Louis. ‘They’re not being fair,’ worker says

Justin Winters, an aerospace worker with the IAMAW (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) Dist. 837 pickets outside Boeing's Berkeley, Missouri headquarters building on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, after employees voted down a contract with the defense contractor on Sunday and started striking. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

By Jack Suntrup St. Louis Post-Dispatch

BERKELEY, Missouri — Boeing machinists went on strike on Monday morning, after the union rejected the company’s contract offer for the second time in two weeks.

By early Monday morning, a few dozen had gathered outside the company’s offices north of the airport, standing with picket signs.

“They’re not being fair — not being fair on our contract,” said Keith Gallup, an assembly mechanic from Bethalto, Illinois. “Boeing is stating we’re getting a 40 percent (raise), and that’s a total lie. We’re getting 20 percent at best.”

Gallup, 37, was among about 30 people on the picket line along Airport Road. He carried a homemade sign that read, “On strike from Boeing. We need a fair wage/contract now.”

Earl Schussler, 59, a longtime Boeing worker, said of the company’s offer, “We feel entirely that’s it’s just completely inadequate.”

Sacrifices were made by union members in 2014 so that Boeing stayed in St. Louis, Schussler said. Back in 2014, “we didn’t have any work here,” he said.

“Now look at us today,” Schussler added, listing numerous products that the company is making. “We’ve made the sacrifices. It’s time to recognize us for those sacrifices.”

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace represents about 3,200 Boeing workers at facilities in St. Louis, St. Charles, Missouri, and Mascoutah, Illinois. The products made there include the F-15 and F-18 fighter jets, T-7A trainer and MQ-25 refueling drone.

The union did not provide vote totals for its District 837 members’ rejection of Boeing’s latest offer, which included a proposal that added up to a roughly 40% increase in compensation, according to union and company officials.

The move came a week after an earlier vote had also rejected a contract offer for the employees of three regional plants that produce fighter jets for the company. The union and company continued to negotiate over the week, but modifications lead to a boost in offered wages, officials said.

“IAM District 837 members have spoken loud and clear, (and) they deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation’s defense,” said IAM District 837 directing business representative Tom Boelling, in a statement released Sunday afternoon, following the vote. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with these working families as they fight for fairness and respect on the job.”

The strike started at midnight.

Boeing officials, however, signaled they weren’t immediately budging.

“We’re disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40% average wage growth and resolved their primary issue on alternative work schedules,” said Dan Gillian, a vice president and general manager for Boeing and a senior St. Louis site executive, in a statement.

“We are prepared for a strike and have fully implemented our contingency plan to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers,” he added.

On a quarterly earnings call this past week, CEO Kelly Ortberg downplayed the risk that a strike posed to the company, particularly compared to last year’s 53-day strike by about 30,000 Boeing workers at its Seattle-area operations that produce passenger aircraft.

“The order of magnitude of this is much, much less than what we saw last fall,” he said during the call, while fielding questions from investors. “We’ll manage through this. I wouldn’t worry too much about the implications of the strike.”

Boeing workers involved with last year’s strike ultimately received a wage increase of 38% over four years, which compounds to a jump of more than 43% in that time span.