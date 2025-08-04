Cambodia, Thailand begin talks after biggest clashes in decades

By Thomas Kutty Abraham Bloomberg News

BANGKOK — Senior security officials from Cambodia and Thailand began talks in Malaysia on Monday aimed at de-escalating border tensions, after the worst clash between the two Southeast Asian nation neighbors in decades left more than 40 dead.

The meeting of the so-called General Border Committee — one of several bilateral mechanisms between the two nations to address border matters — was shifted to Kuala Lumpur following Thailand’s request to move it to a neutral venue due to what it described as a sensitive situation.

While a ceasefire on July 29 helped halt five-days of intense border clashes, hundreds of thousand people in border areas on both the sides are still confined to evacuation camps on fears of fresh fighting. On Sunday, Cambodia’s defense ministry accused Thailand of plotting fresh attacks by ordering evacuation along border areas, a charge rebuffed by Bangkok as an attempt to discredit the country.

Both Thailand and Cambodia described the border situation on Monday as calm and pledged to uphold the ceasefire. The truce was brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as Asean chair, and came amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who used trade tariffs as leverage.

A Malaysian defense ministry spokesperson confirmed the talks began Monday.

Thailand’s acting leader Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet agreed to hold a border committee meeting as part of the ceasefire deal. At Thailand’s request, the gathering was extended from one day to four. On Thursday, the final day, defense ministers from both countries will attend, joined by observers from Malaysia, the U.S. and China, according to a Thai government statement.

“This upcoming session is of an extraordinary nature” as it will provide the two sides an opportunity to jointly explore a way forward in de-escalating tensions and resolving the border security issues, Thailand’s Acting Defense Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit said last week. The meeting may also discuss the possible establishment of a broader Asean monitoring mechanism for the disputed border.

The Thai-Cambodia conflict traces its roots to long-standing disputes stemming from colonial-era maps and treaties that defined their shared border. Relations had remained relatively stable since a 2011 clash that left dozens dead, before erupting into intense fighting last month.