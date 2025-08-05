This day in history: Woman hired to lead Spokane University’s chemistry department. Pilots strike idled planes at Spokane airport

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: All Northwest Airlines flights in and out of Spokane were canceled because of a pilot’s strike.

Travelers scrambled to make reservations on other airlines, but many of those flights were full. Greyhound Bus Lines added extra service on “virtually all its Spokane runs.”

Northwest was the largest airline serving Spokane, with more than 20 flights every day. That was more than half of all flights at Spokane International Airport.

Both sides remained far apart in contract negotiations and the company indicated that it is “not expecting a quick settlement.”

From 1925: Spokane University made a newsworthy announcement: Constance West of Seattle would be the new head of its department of chemistry.

“While it is unusual for a young woman to occupy a position of such importance, the board of regents believe that Miss West will be valuable addition to the faculty,” said the college president.

Spokane University occupied a campus in the heart of the Spokane Valley. It would later close during the Great Depression, but the name lives on in today’s University Road and University High School.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1936: Jesse Owens wins his third gold medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics after winning the 200-meter race in a world-record time of 20.7 seconds. Owens went on to become the first person in history to earn four gold medals at the Olympics and is regarded as one of the best athletes in track and field history.