UW football fall camp observations: The pads come on for Huskies

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

Every day, Taylor Mays gets a variation of the same text. The message is from junior safety Alex McLaughlin, and consists of one simple number — his weight from that morning.

The 6-foot-2 defensive back earned FCS All-American consideration during his final season at Northern Arizona, racking up 96 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Though McLaughlin was listed at 190 pounds at NAU, he admitted he was closer to 185 pounds when he transferred to Washington in January

“I just felt like I needed to put on a lot of size,” McLaughlin said, “especially in this conference, to play at a high level.”

Since the beginning of fall camp, however, the numbers McLaughlin has texted Mays have been higher than 200.

“He came by and bumped me today, said he was 201 (pounds),” Mays, hired in January as UW’s new safeties coach, said with a chuckle. “I told him I’m 235, so he’s like a little speed bump.”

McLaughlin and the Huskies completed their sixth practice of fall camp Tuesday, primarily on the east practice field behind Husky Stadium. It was the first session with full pads and full-contact periods as the Huskies continue to ramp up before the season begins Aug. 30 against Colorado State, and UW spent some significant time doing 11-on-11 scrimmaging.

“These are the funnest days,” fifth-year safety and fellow transfer CJ Christian said, “when we get to put on full pads and just get to go live and play football.”

Despite the heavy amount of scrimmaging, sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. did not throw a touchdown Tuesday. He completed eight of the 12 pass attempts he made during the 11-on-11 scrimmage, while going 4-for-6 passing during a brief 7-on-7 period.

Junior wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. and sophomore wideout Audric Harris were his favorite targets, each catching two of the three passes Williams threw to them. Sophomore running back Adam Mohammed, who added one catch on two targets, was the only other receiver Williams threw at more than once during the full scrimmage.

Williams also threw his first interception during 11-on-11 play since fall camp started. Looking for Green down the left sideline, Williams lofted a pass into double coverage and was picked off by senior cornerback Ephesians Prysock, who made a great effort to land in bounds after initially being ruled out by the referees. It was Prysock’s second interception of fall camp after previously grabbing one during a one-on-one period Sunday, also against Williams.

Fifth-year quarterback Kai Horton didn’t fare much better than Williams. Horton managed one touchdown during a period where UW’s offense started inside the 5-yard line, finding sophomore wide receiver Rashid Williams from four yards out. The Tulane transfer connected with Rashid Williams again during an 11-on-11 period for a 35-yard strike down the left sideline on a go route, the longest play of the practice.

But Horton was also intercepted after throwing a wobbly ball down the left sideline into double coverage during an early 11-on-11 period. Freshman cornerback Dylan Robinson batted the ball up in the air, and sophomore safety Vincent Holmes easily secured the pick before returning it for several yards.

Only freshman quarterback Treston “Kini” McMillan found the end zone during the extended 11-on-11 periods. Coming in for the final drive of practice, McMillan ripped a 25-yard pass over the 6-3 Robinson to redshirt freshman receiver Justice Williams on his first snap for a touchdown.

Some of UW’s offensive struggles came, in part, because of a strong practice by the defense. Washington’s defensive front was stout, especially during the low red zone period.

Junior defensive tackle Bryce Butler, in particular, stood out Tuesday. He broke through the offensive line to blow up a read-option run by Horton in the low red zone period, and later sacked Horton to end the second 11-on-11 period.

Butler, a junior college transfer who joined the Huskies before the 2024 season, was limited to three games and five tackles during his first campaign at UW, eventually redshirting.

He’s been an increasingly important option on the interior defensive line during the spring, occasionally joining the top defensive line group. Defensive line coach Jason Kaufusi said Butler’s redshirt season helped him settle into the program and get his body in the right place before a potential breakout in 2025.

The 6-5, 315-pound junior defensive lineman from Toronto is solidly in the group of interior defensive linemen Kaufusi said he trusted, along with sophomore Elinneus Davis, sixth-year senior Logan Sagapolu, fifth-year senior Simote Pepa, senior Anterio Thompson and senior Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei.

“I feel good with all the guys out there today,” Kaufusi said Sunday.

Butler wasn’t the only player in the offense’s backfield. Christian, the FIU transfer, made his biggest statement of fall camp with two big tackles for a loss during the 11-on-11 periods. He brought down redshirt freshman running back Jordan Washington for a 2-yard loss with some help from sophomore edge rusher Hayden Moore. Three plays later, Christian shot into the backfield to get Washington again, this time for a 6-yard loss.

It was a needed performance for Christian. The 6-1, 205-pound safety spent most of the spring as part of UW’s top safety tandem, playing as the deep-post safety next to sixth-year senior Makell Esteen, who was tasked with dropping into the tackle box.

However, Christian has spent most of fall camp playing as the box safety next to Holmes, primarily a deep-post safety as part of UW’s second safety pairing, with Esteen moving to the deep post next to McLaughlin. Even with Esteen limited because of injury during the past handful of practices, Christian has stayed with Holmes while true freshman Rylon Dillard-Allen was promoted to play next to McLaughlin.

Christian said he’s happy to continue learning to play in the box safety roll, noting how Mays stresses versatility. Christian added he’s enjoyed learning run fits, and particularly enjoys trying to shoot the gaps opened up by the offensive line to get one-on-one matchups with the running backs. His success against Washington Tuesday, Christian said, may be a sign that he’s beginning to recognize those openings better as he continues to learn the position.

“I’m just trying to stack days, get better and better,” Christian said. “And when I get my opportunity, I’m just trying to make sure I make the most of it.”

Extra points

• Practice got chippy during the low red zone period after Dillard-Allen put a big hit on Green during a play that might’ve been blown dead before Demond Williams threw the pass. Both players were separated after the brief altercation and returned to practice after a short spell on the sideline.

• True freshman John Mills got his longest run with the top offensive line, essentially splitting snaps with redshirt freshman Paki Finau at left guard. Left tackle Carver Willis, center Landen Hatchett, right guard Geirean Hatchett and right tackle Drew Azzopardi retained their places from the previous practices.

• Esteen, freshman wide receiver Chris Lawson, junior wide receiver Denzel Boston, freshman linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, senior linebacker Jacob Manu, sixth-year defensive lineman Deshawn Lynch, freshman edge rusher Victor Sanchez Hernandez and junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker were all limited.

• Mohammed had one of his best practices of the fall, breaking off a 9-yard run and a 12-yard run on consecutive plays during an 11-on-11 period. He also scored a touchdown during the low red zone period and took a check down from Demond Williams 20 yards on second-and-15 play. Freshman tailback Quaid Carr had a nice day at practice, too, adding a 7-yard run and an 8-yard run on consecutive plays three snaps after Mohammed.

• Sophomore defensive back Leroy Bryant remained the team’s first option at nickel, and was credited with a sack one play before Mohammed’s 20-yard reception.

• Senior kicker Grady Gross made all four of his kicks, converting from 29 yards, 39 yards, 40 yards and 43 yards.

• Warren Moon, the former Husky quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer, was at practice. Walk-on freshman running back Ryken Moon, his son, scored a 2-yard touchdown during the low red zone period.

• Scouts from the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills attended practice.