5 soldiers shot at Fort Stewart in Georgia, officials say; gunman apprehended

By David Aaro Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA — A lockdown at Fort Stewart has been lifted after five soldiers were shot in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, according to the U.S. Army base.

The shooter was apprehended at about 11:35 a.m. The soldiers were treated on site and then transported to Winn Army Community Hospital.

“There is no active threat to the community,” the base stated.

The base, near Hinesville, about 40 miles from Savannah, had been placed under lockdown at about 11 a.m. with all gates closed.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting. “The White House is monitoring the situation,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

In a statement, Gov. Brian Kemp said his family was saddened by “today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart.” He said his office remains in close contact with law enforcement on the ground.

“We are keeping the victims, their families and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same,” Kemp said.

Several Liberty County schools were also placed under lockdown due to the incident, including Button Gwinnett Elementary, Joseph Martin Elementary and Snelson-Golden Middle School.

“We are continuing to work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” the school system said in a statement. “Thank you for your patience and support as we prioritize the safety of our campuses.”

The incident did not prompt a lockdown or high alerts at Fort Benning near Columbus, a spokesperson for that base confirmed.