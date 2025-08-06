US journalist Alec Luhn found alive after going missing in Norway wilderness

By Muri Assunção New York Daily News

Alec Luhn, an American environmental journalist who went missing while hiking on a Norwegian glacier, was found alive and appeared to be in good condition, officials said Wednesday.

“The person who has been missing since Monday evening has been found alive near Folgefonna,” the Norwegian Red Cross said in a statement shared on social media. “He was located by helicopter crew and has now been transported for medical treatment.”

Luhn, 38, had been missing for nearly a week after embarking on a solo backpacking trip on July 31 in Folgefonna – a wilderness park in southwestern Norway that is home to the country’s third-largest glacier.

The Wisconsin native, who now lives in London with his wife, Veronika Silchenko, had left for the park from the town of Odda, on the northeast edge of Folgefonna, for what was expected to be a four-day hike.

On Monday, Silchenko reported her husband missing after he failed to board his flight home.

Search-and-rescue teams – including a large group of volunteers, specialized climbing teams and drones – had been trying to locate Luhn for two days, but their efforts were hampered by difficult terrain, poor visibility, rain, and high water levels.

The weather improved early Wednesday, and Luhn was found shortly after 11:30 a.m., local time, according to the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.

Luhn, an experienced hiker, was found conscious after nearly a week in the wilderness.

According to his wife, he injured his leg but was in good condition.

“I think it’s a miracle,” Silchenko told CBS News. “It’s the best day of my life.”