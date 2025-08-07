Longtime Seahawks coach Pete Carroll makes his Seattle return with new team

From staff and wire services Seattle Times

SEATTLE – There were familiar faces at Lumen Field on Thursday. There were new ones too.

A few rookies impressed in their debuts as the Seahawks tied the Raiders – and former coach-quarterback duo Pete Carroll and Geno Smith – by a score of 23-all in their preseason opener.

Seattle led 16-3 at halftime as second-year back George Holani handled seven carries for 61 yards and a touchdown, mainly behind key blocks from rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts, who added a 17-yard reception.

Two Seahawks fifth-round picks padded the lead. Nehemiah Pritchett sprung from his zone coverage to undercut a pass from Aidan O’Connell for his first pro interception. And on the offensive end, receiver and return man Tory Horton looked elusive in open field and caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Seahawks QB Drew Lock played the first half, completing 12 of 22 attempts for 147 yards. Jalen Milroe played the second, completing 6 of 10 passes for 61 yards. The Seahawks blocked a field goal as time expired to preserve the tie.

Carroll feels at home

It was a reunion Carroll apparently couldn’t wait to get started.

Almost three hours before Thursday’s game, the former Seattle coach walked onto the turf at Lumen Field before most everyone else had even arrived.

And then for the next three hours prior to kickoff, Carroll again made the Lumen Field turf his home as he strolled from end zone to end zone and sideline to sideline, sharing hugs and handshakes with current Seahawks he once coached, former Seahawks he once coached, trainers and staffers he once worked with, and even with some media – a never-ending procession of well-wishing.

At one point early on he sat on the bench on the Raiders sideline for a while talking to a team official, basking in the sun and appearing to let it all sink in that he was really back at Lumen Field, the stadium he called his own from 2010-23.

Carroll initially sauntered around a mostly empty stadium for about 45 minutes or so before heading into the locker room for a while then returning.

When he came back shortly after 5 p.m. a number of players had begun to arrive for early warmups.

Carroll at one point brought a football over to where some Seahawks were standing and threw a pass to Cooper Kupp. Kupp threw the ball right back.

At another he went through what was for years one of his pre-game traditions of firing passes on the sidelines – only this time on the east side.

A little later, as Carroll kept coming on and off and back on the field, he was suddenly noticed by cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, with a handful of other defenders following, all soon circling Carroll.

Along the way he also gave a quick hello to his successor, Mike Macdonald, the two sharing a brief handshake and hug.

About an hour prior to kickoff Carroll also caught up with current Seahawks GM John Schneider – his partner in building the team that won the franchise’s only Super Bowl in 2013 – the two talking for a few minutes just before Schneider conducted his weekly pre-game radio show on the team’s flagship network.

Host Steve Raible asked Schneider about the interaction and Schneider said he told Carroll, “ ‘This is weird, buddy.’ Like being in the stadium together like that – it’s just wild.’’

Schneider said the two took what he termed “a cool selfie.’’

“He’s doing great,’’ Schneider said. “He’s like super refreshed. He said it’s fun to be starting new.’’

Raible asked Schneider if Carroll thought it was weird to head into the opposing locker room after 14 years of the stadium being his home.

“That’s what I said,’’ Schneider said. “He said ‘nah, it’s all good.’ He’s excited.’’

Then as if to prove it, Carroll jogged over to where the interview was taking place and butted in.

“It wasn’t a big thing at all,’’ Carroll said of going to the other locker room. “Just glad to see him doing his radio show still.’’

Then Carroll kept going.

“Don’t want to screw up your show,’’ he said to Schneider and Raible. “I just wanted to screw up your show.’’

Carroll indeed seemed back in his element coaching again, if not officially back at home.

He spent time talking with former Seahawk Michael Robinson, part of the TV crew for Seattle’s preseason games, and at another point chatted with Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, each part of the radio broadcast crew.

Carroll spent some time with his new team, as well, walking briskly among the Raiders players as they conducted pre-game warmups.

There were a few salutations as well – one fan hung a banner of a Seahawks ticket with Carroll’s face on it, another unfurled a poster telling Carroll he was “da man’’ as he ran off the field before the game.

There was no official recognition of Carroll, though he was mentioned during the in-stadium game preview with his name drawing a loud cheer.

Carroll wasn’t the only Raider making something of a homecoming.

Former Seattle quarterback Smith, the team’s starter the last three years and with the Seahawks for six, also returned after having been traded by Seattle to the Raiders in March.

Smith first hit the field almost as early as Carroll, taking to the turf and throwing a few warmups roughly two-and-a-half hours before kickoff.

Smith was also warmly greeted by a number of former Seahawks players and staffers.

Smith led Raiders players out of the tunnel and onto the field before the game and also served as a captain as Las Vegas won the toss.

Smith played the first series but completed just one of three passes for 15 yards before the Seahawks forced a punt.

Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta contributed to this report