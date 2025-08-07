Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor exits game early with sore shoulder

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – One of the Mariners key acquisitions at the trade deadline is now dealing with a shoulder injury that the M’s hope ends up only being a day-to-day issue.

M’s first baseman Josh Naylor left Thursday’s game against Chicago before the start of the fourth inning due to a sore shoulder after noticeably grimacing during his at-bat that ended the third inning.

Naylor grounded out to end the third inning, but looked uncomfortable at the plate in both of his plate appearances before leaving the game. Naylor took an extended time out during his at-bat in the second inning before eventually striking out and did not look like he felt any better when he came to the plate in the third.

Manager Dan Wilson didn’t provide specifics postgame about the injury, but it’s believed to be a left shoulder issue.

“Just a little bit of shoulder soreness. We’re going to get some answers here and monitor it and see where he’s at. I think it’s a day-to-day kind of thing,” Wilson said.

Wilson added it was not an injury Naylor has been dealing with since joining the Mariners.

Naylor talked with an athletic trainer in the M’s dugout after the third inning ended before going up the tunnel into the clubhouse. He was replaced at first base by Donovan Solano, who last appeared in a game on July 24 in Anaheim, the day Naylor was acquired by the M’s from Arizona.

Naylor was clearly letting go of the bat with his left hand as his swing went through the zone during his at-bat in the third inning, where previously he’s been pretty consistent at keeping both hands on the handle through his swing.

Entering Thursday, Naylor had played in all 12 games since being traded to Seattle and was slashing .273/.333/.500/.833 with three homers, six RBI and 10 stolen bases since joining the M’s.

But he’s had shoulder discomfort on and off this season. He was lifted twice from games in June while still with Arizona while dealing with soreness in his right shoulder. The second instance came in late June in a game against the White Sox where a wicked helicopter swing led to an immediate reaction of pain on Naylor’s face.

On both occasions, Naylor missed just one game before returning to the lineup.

Solano ended up playing five innings in the field before being replaced by Cole Young as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. Solano struck out in his only at-bat, his first since going 1 for 4 with three strikeouts two weeks ago in Anaheim.