‘Ready or Not,’ Shakey Graves joins Trampled by Turtles at Spokane Tribe Casino show

From staff reports

Americana powerhouses Shakey Graves and Trampled by Turtles will be joining forces in Spokane.

Alejandro Rose-Garcia, of Austin, Texas, known as Shakey Graves, has been combining the blues, rock and folk since 2007. For years, Graves was a one-man busker before gradually adding on a band to live performances in the mid-2010s.

Graves has become known for songs like “Dearly Departed,” “Roll the Bones,” “Tomorrow” and “Ready or Not,” featuring Grammy Award-winner Sierra Ferrell.

Since 2003, Trampled by Turtles have been at the top of the bluegrass world with their alternative indie-folk sound that is often melancholic and driving.

The group is known for songs like “Wait so Long,” “Whiskey,” “Codeine” and “Midnight on the Interstate.”

Shakey Graves and Trampled by Turtles will perform at Spokane Tribe Casino on Thursday. General admission tickets of $63.70 can be purchased through AXS.