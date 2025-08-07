‘Weird Al’ sells out Northern Quest next week

From staff reports

“Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to Spokane “bigger and weirder.”

Since the 1980s, Yankovic and his unique sound, often characterized by the accordion and polka stylings, have been entertaining the masses. His parodies of popular songs have helped him acquire a plethora of platinum albums and the title of best-selling comedy recording artist in history.

Yankovic is known for a plethora of original songs and parodies, including “Amish Paradise,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Eat It,” “White & Nerdy” and his most recent release, “Polkamania!”

Yankovic has also won five Grammy Awards and his 2014 record, “Mandatory Fun,” remains the only comedy album to debut on top of the Billboard charts.

Puddles Pity Party will be joining Yankovic on the “Bigger and Weirder Tour.” The theatrical sad clown standing at nearly 7 feet brings a strong voice and unique act that took him to the quarterfinals on Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent.”

The sold-out show will be held Tuesday at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.