Commentary: Pete Carroll’s Seattle return is proof that some things never change

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

On Thursday, the Seahawks’ future played its past.

But on Aug. 14, 2010, Pete Carroll wore a baggy white polo and khaki pants to his Seahawks debut. The then-58-year-old coach sprinted the sideline at Qwest Field — now Lumen Field — handing out hugs, despite an 87-degree night and a surgically repaired left knee. When backup quarterback Charlie Whitehurst hit wide receiver Mike Williams for a 51-yard touchdown, Carroll handed out a hug. When kicker Olindo Mare connected on an extra point, Carroll handed out a hug. When rookie tackle Russell Okung became entangled with a Tennessee Titan, Carroll raced into the skirmish to protect his first-round pick.

Prior to the 20-18 preseason win over Tennessee, former Seahawks offensive lineman Ray Roberts said on the TV broadcast: “Pete Carroll is going to bring his high-energy philosophy from Southern California to the Pacific Northwest, and we’re curious to see what kind of results we’re going to get.”

In 14 mostly spectacular seasons, fans got more than they could have ever asked for. They got 137 regular-season wins, 51 more than the closest Seahawks coach. They got four NFC West titles and 10 playoff appearances. They got the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 2014. They got the “Legion of Boom,” an indelible collection of characters and skill sets. They got Air Monarch sneakers with neon Nike swooshes and an omnipresent plea to “always compete.” They got 246 games of gum-chewing gusto.

They got everything he had.

And an abrupt ending.

Because of which, Seahawks fans never got to say goodbye. Three days after the curtain fell on a second consecutive 9-8 season, a 100-word release and a 34-minute press conference effectively ended the Carroll Era. His not-so-grand finale felt unnaturally rushed.

But that’s football. The NFL dispenses firings, not fairy tales.

Besides, the Seahawks did make the right decision. Carroll’s tenure in Seattle had indisputably stalled, with a single playoff win in his last seven seasons. A new path doubled as a pledge not to settle for the occasional wild card. Keeping Carroll would have equated to a comfortable, continued coasting, something Seattle sports fans are incessantly subjected to. Instead, the Seahawks gambled by chasing greatness, and risking ruin.

I admire the philosophical refusal to spend more seasons stuck in neutral.

But there was no farewell tour, no flowers to throw on stage, no collective closure.

Until now. Better late than never.

On Thursday, Carroll was out more than two hours before kickoff, roaming his former field. He wore white gloves while throwing passes along the sideline. He held court with a plethora of his former players, from Michael Bennett to Cliff Avril to Riq Woolen to Devon Witherspoon to Drew Lock, endless admirers. He interrupted general manager John Schneider’s pregame radio interview to joke that “I just wanted to screw up your show.”

In reality, it was the Pete Carroll Show. Rightfully so.

Only now, his Air Monarch sneakers had silver swooshes.

Only now, Carroll paced the opposite sideline, as the first-year head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Prior to the national anthem, he smiled and fist-bumped a teenage boy who was helping hold an oversized American flag on the field. When Carroll walked away, the boy stared at his hand, day made, in apparent disbelief.

You could say Carroll’s legacy in Seattle is secure.

His legacy in Las Vegas is undecided. But even at 73, soon to be the oldest coach in NFL history, Carroll deserved an opportunity to do what he does best: build a culture. To transform a franchise that’s managed to move cities while standing still.

But Thursday wasn’t (fully) about the future. Even though rookie receiver Tory Horton spun into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown in the Seahawks’ 23-23 tie. Even though second-year running back George Holani ripped around the left edge, thanks to a bruising block from rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts, and pulverized the pylon for a 24-yard score. Even though second-year corner Nehemiah Pritchett jumped an Aidan O’Connell route for the Seahawks’ second interception of the game.

It wasn’t about how Mike Macdonald compares to his iconic predecessor. It wasn’t about whether the team was wise to hand its faith (and future) to Schneider, whose contract was recently extended through 2031. It wasn’t about fellow Raider reunions with Geno Smith and Jamal Adams.

It wasn’t about video tributes. I suspect Carroll, an uncompromising competitor, wouldn’t want one anyway.

“I was with my team, and we were battling, Carroll said after the game. It was cool to be here. I loved it here. I’ve always loved the whole experience we had and all those years together and all of that. I don’t forget that, and I don’t disrespect that one bit. But it didn’t translate to something crazy. It was just an opportunity to play in a great setting.”

It was an opportunity for the Seahawks’ past and future to play, and for fans to salute one of the greatest coaches this city has ever seen.

After which, Smith marveled that “in that second half, man, we played really inspired football. I saw coach Carroll running up and down the sideline, out of his mind a little bit.”

Carroll sprinted the sideline, handing out hugs. Same as it ever was.