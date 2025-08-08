Eastern Washington University looks to address state, federal funding cuts

Faced with cuts to state and federal funding, universities across Washington have opted to raise tuition and reduce staffing to balance their budgets.

And while some of the changes won’t be implemented immediately, students can expect to pay a bit more for their college degrees in future years.

The spending cuts come after state lawmakers opted to reduce funding for public universities in the state and raise qualifications for financial aid. On the federal level, the Trump administration has tried to cut grant funding for universities and reduce other financial aid programs.

The changes mean students at Eastern Washington University are likely to notice several differences when they return to Cheney.

The school, like those throughout the state, has implemented several changes as it addresses state and federal funding cuts to higher education, including a tuition increase and cuts to financial aid.

First, EWU students can expect to pay a bit more in tuition for the upcoming school year. The school’s Board of Trustees has authorized a 3.3% tuition increase, which is the maximum amount allowed under state law. The increase mirrors that of other schools in the state, including Washington State University.

The tuition increase comes after state lawmakers opted for a 1.5% cut to funding for public universities in the state during the 2025 legislative session.

At EWU, the reduction translates to a $2.9 million loss over the next two years.

According to EWU spokesman Linn Parish, the decrease “was absorbed mainly through vacant position savings.”

Other cuts made by the Legislature mean that beginning next year, fewer students will qualify for the Washington College Grant program. Citing budget constraints, legislators reduced the limit to receive a full award in the program from 65% of the state’s median income to 60%.

Eastern has also not been immune to federal funding cuts.

According to Parish, EWU has had three grants terminated by the National Science Foundation, which totaled $757,000 in funds that were awarded to the university but not yet distributed. The largest grant, Parish said, was for the Noyce Scholars Grant, which provides “funding for scholarships, stipends, and program activities” to encourage students to become math and science teachers in high-need school districts.

Parish said the school has seen delays in funding for other grants, including the College Assistance Migrant Project grant, which aids students and families of migratory or seasonal farmworkers in their first year of college.

The recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill also eliminated the federal Graduate PLUS loan program, which was used by approximately 200 students at Eastern and helped cover educational costs not funded by other loans or financial aid.

Parish said cuts to federal financial aid won’t be felt for “a few years” and will mainly impact graduate students at the school.

Eastern Washington University is also likely to feel an anticipated decline in international student enrollment. According to recent projections published by the Association of International Educators, American universities could have 150,000 fewer enrollments of international students in the upcoming year, a 15% decrease.

According to the report, the decrease could mean $7 billion in lost revenue and 60,000 fewer jobs. In Washington, the decrease in international student enrollment could result in $145 million in lost revenue.

The Association attributes the decline to a temporary suspension in interviews for student visas, limited appointment availability at consulates, a decrease in the number of visas awarded and a visa ban targeting 19 countries.

Parish said “a decline or plateau in international student enrollment” is expected at many colleges, including Eastern.

“Despite these challenges, EWU remains committed to welcoming students from around the world,” Parish said. “Staff are actively supporting prospective international students and continuing outreach efforts within the region to ensure EWU remains an accessible and supportive option for global learners.”