Four-star forward Herly Brutus schedules visit to Gonzaga during Kraziness in the Kennel

Kraziness in the Kennel usually shapes up as one of the most important recruiting weekends for Gonzaga and the 2025 event should be no different.

Herly Brutus, a four-star small forward in the 2026 recruiting class, is planning to take an official visit to Gonzaga during Kraziness, he told Sam Kayser of 24/7 High School Hoops and League Ready.

The Umatilla, Florida, native becomes the second known recruit to schedule a Gonzaga visit around the program’s annual preseason showcase, which normally features player introductions, a skills challenge and abbreviated scrimmage.

Four-star center Sam Funches, a native of Mississippi, has also indicated he’ll be visiting for Kraziness, which is tentatively schedule to take place on Oct. 4 this year.

A 6-foot-5, 180-pound wing who currently plays at The Villages Charter in Florida, Brutus currently holds offers from Gonzaga and more than a dozen other schools, including Houston, Florida State, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State and TCU.

Along with GU, he’s also planning on taking official visits to FSU (Sept. 19) and Saint Louis (Aug. 29).

Brutus is considered a four-star prospect by the major recruiting services and the No. 77 overall recruit in the 2026 class by On3.com. The website also ranks him as the 21st-rated player at his position as well as the 11th-rated prospect in the state of Florida.

In addition to Brutus and Funches, the Zags could be hosting three other top prospects in the coming months, beginning with four-star power forward Ethan Harris, a Camas native who scheduled a visit for Aug. 29. Baba Oladotun, a small forward who was rated as the No. 1 player in the 2027 class before reclassifying to 2026, has alluded to a visit in October and top 2026 recruit Tyran Stokes has also said he plans to visit GU in the fall.

Foster lists Zags in top nine

Four-star small forward Luca Foster, another top prospect in the class of 2026, listed Gonzaga as one of the nine schools he’ll be considering as he nears a commitment date.

Foster, who gave his list to On3.com’s Joe Tipton on Friday, also said he’ll be looking at Georgetown, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pitt, Villanova and Virginia.

He’s already scheduled visits to Villanova, Oklahoma, Michigan, Georgetown, Ohio State and Virginia, but doesn’t have plans to visit Gonzaga, at least at the moment.

A Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native who’s currently playing at Missouri-based Link Academy, Foster is considered the No. 34 overall player in the 2026 class by On3.com and the No. 15 small forward.